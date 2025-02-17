Anambra First Lady Takes Action As Pastor R@pes 4-Year-Old Child

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of Anambra State Governor has condemned and expressed displeasure over the rate of moral turpitude in the society these days.

The Governor’s wife was reacting to the case of an alleged defilement of a 4-year-old girl in the state by a 56-year-old pastor identified as Emeka Mkama, who hails from Ebonyi State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, where the self-acclaimed pastor has his church — Jesus Build the Church Mission, Obosi.

According to a report from the media aide to the Governor’s wife, Daniel Ezeigwe, Mrs. Soludo who received official reports of the case from the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike and the Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Area, Mr Stanley Nkwoka, assured to take legal action to ensure that thorough justice is served, while also facilitating the treatment and the improvement of the health status of the defiled child, which was said to have been deteriorating since after the incident on December 24, 2024.

“The incident, which was reported to have occurred on December 24, 2024, was, however, not brought to the attention of local authorities leading to poor handling of the child’s treatment.

“It was when the child’s health worsened after being put through herbal medicine that her mother eventually reported to the primary health care facility,” Ezeigwe said.

Continuing, he said the mother of the little child, who confirmed the incident, also disclosed that the alleged culprit had been detained since last month and but speculations abound that he may soon be released if no urgent legal action is taken against him.

It was, however, gathered that the Governor’s wife, after receiving report of the incident, immediately swung into action and called for closer monitoring of the child’s health, with every detail of her treatment and recovery sent directly to her desk from now on.

The governor’s wife was said to have also directed the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, to take up the case and ensure that necessary investigation is conducted and the suspect urgently brought to book as soon as possible.

According to Ezeigwe, Mrs. Soludo, while describing the incident as barbaric and heinous, also assured to keep a close tab on the case to ensure that justice is duly served. He said the First Lady also criticized what she described as a culture of silence to dangerous crimes, insisting that the war against domestic and sexual violence would only become easier when people begin to speak up.

“She equally commended the Chairman of Idemili North, who has already taken up the costs of the child’s treatment.

“Mrs. Soludo further maintained her commitment to leading the fight directly to offenders, stating that Anambra State remains a red zone for gender-based violence and domestic crimes, and explained that anyone found guilty would be made to face full-scale legal consequences,” he concluded.

The incident has also attracted the reactions of some social users, with many calling for the cåstration of the said pastor, among other punishments recommended.