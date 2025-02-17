Police, army, DSS Patrol To End Sit-at-home Threats In Imo State

The police in Imo state including soldiers, the operatives of the Department of State Security, National Security and Defense Corps, immigration, Federal Road Safety Corps and National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency have intensified strategies to end threats associated with Sit – at- home in the state.

A statement issued in Owerri, the state capital by the spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, read “the Imo State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military, DSS, NSCDC, NDLEA, Immigration, and FRSC, has intensified operations to completely eradicate any form of sit-at-home threat in the state, particularly outside the metropolis. Joint security forces is conducting a large-scale show-of-force and confidence-building patrol across Owerri, Okigwe and Orlu zones to reassure residents and deter criminal activities.

“This proactive operation demonstrates the commitment of security agencies to dismantling criminal networks attempting to instill fear and disrupt socio-economic activities in the State. The increased security presence ensures that residents can go about their daily lives without intimidation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, assures the public of continued security efforts and urges residents to cooperate by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via 08148024755, 0803 477 3600.

“The Imo State Police Command remains resolute in maintaining peace and order across the state.”