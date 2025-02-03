Anambra based Abakaliki lawyers association honours Gov Nwifuru, others in Anambra

By Chuks Eke

History was made at the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra state, weekend as lawyers from Ebonyi state practising in Anambra state, under the umbrella of Anambra based Abakaliki Lawyers Association honoured Ebonyi state Governor,His Excellency Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru for his quality leadership in Ebonyi State and his advocy for rule of law and social justice among lawyers and the judiciary.

The association also honoured

Attorney-General of Anambra state, Prof. Sylvia Chuka Ifemeje and his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dr. Ben Uruchi Odoh for their contributions in Reformation of Criminal Justice system in Nigeria.

The awards were bestowed on them at the installation Ceremony of their renowned patrons and launching of almanac held at Sir Louis Mbanefo Bar Centre,Onitsha,Anambra state .

The Keynote Speaker, and Dean Faculty of Law, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, COOU, Prof. E. Q.Okolie spoke on the challenges and prospects of legal practice in Anambra state.

Justice Obande Ogbuinya of the Supreme Court of Nigeria attended the event as Special Guest of Honour, just as Rt. Hon. Moses Odunwa, Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, his Deputy, Hon. Onah Chinedu Ogba and Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja and other dignitaries had their representatives in attendance also as Special Guests of Honour.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Nwifuru, Chief Francis Ogbonna Ofoke of the Mosfrank International Company Limited, commended the association for their unity of purpose and promised to transmit the award to the recepient as quickly as possible.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the association, Barrister Victor Alo explained that they decided to honour Governor Nwifuru and other selected awardees in a special way because of their track record of achievements in various fields of human endeavours.

Alo therefore solicited for their advice and guidance towards assisting members of the association to carve a niche in the legal practice, considering the fact that Anambra state is one of the states known as hub of legal practice in Nigeria which has produced different calibers of legal luminaries.

He also commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state for the enactment of Anambra state Homeland security law which he said would go a long way in curbing the current security challenges in the state and at the same time ensure adequate protection of lives and properties.

Alo expressed concern that the conditions of many indigenes of Ebonyi state which is salt of the nation who are currently in various police formations and correctional centres in Anambra state are deteriorating owing to lack of adequate facilities for their defence. Alo stated that the Association will offer free legal services to any Ebonyi Indigene arrested illegally or being maliciously prosecuted in Anambra state.

He however advised all indigenes and non Indigenes resident in Anambra state to detach themselves from all manners of criminal activities so as not to be victims of Homeland Security law of Anambra state but to always engage in hardwork to earn a decent living as according to him, a single crime committed by any indigene or non indigene in Anambra state is capable of tarnishing the revered image of his or her state both at home and in the diaspora.

He charged all Abakaliki Lawyers in Anambra state to go about their lawful duties with integrity, be hardworking and committed to legal practice, adding that time has gone when Ebonyi indigenes are being relegated and regarded as lazy people.

In his speech, the Senior Special Adviser, SSA to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Security, Chief Chinenye Ihenko (a.k.a Okpompi), expressed satisfaction that Ebonyi lawyers in Anambra state are so organized that they speak with one voice.

Ihenko therefore charged them to be firm and straight forward in the discharge of their duties, in line with Governor Soludo’s open mindedness to both indigenes and non indigenes of Anambra state.

In his own speech, a Special Assistant to Governor Soludo on Security, Monday Nwokoye who is also an indigene of Ebonyi state, charged all indigenes of Ebonyi state resident in Anambra state to protect their integrity by living above board.