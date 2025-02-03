Insecurity: We’re worried about  involvement of ex-convicts in increased criminal activities in S’East – SESN

By Chuks Eke

The South East Security Network, SESN has decried the unwholesome activities of ex-convicts towards increased insecurity of lives and properties in the Southeast zone of the country.

The group in a statement after their 2025 New Year meeting held in Awka to analyse the deplorable insecurity situation in the zone, identified ex-convicts as major contributors to kidnapping, car snatching and killings in the zone.

In the statement signed by their zonal leader, Col. Jude Obi (Retd), the group said their investigations showed that most of major criminal activities in areas like Onitsha, Ogbaru, Owerri and other municipalities, including Ukwu-Oji, Awo Idemili, Umunze, Ogbunka, Ogbe-Ukwu, Osumoghu, Iheteowerri ,Ogberuru,Obibi Ochasi, Ukwuru among others had ex-convicts as arrowheads.

This, they said, called to question the Criminal Justice System in the country and the process of reformation of inmates in our Correctional Centres.

“Why should ex-convicts be hardened after serving out their jail terms? Even those still serving their jail terms commit crimes right from Correctional Centres.Why should it be so? What are the process of correcting them?, the statement queried.

“There should be something fundamentally wrong with our Correctional measures if after their terms they go back hardened and join criminal gangs.” said the Network.

They called for comprehensive overhauling of the Correctional Centres to cater for the total wellbeing of the inmates, even after they might have completed their jail terms.

“Our Governments should evolve a process that will take care of these ex-convicts after coming out from Correctional Centres. Government can either provide them with jobs or pay them monthly stipends to fully help in integrating them into the larger society” said the group.

The Network attributed high crime rate in the zone and even beyond to jail break in Owerri, Imo State, Onitsha, Edo State and other parts of the country sometimes ago, where over 4,000 inmates broke loose and poured into the society and are currently terrorizing the people.

The group said some of these inmates were hardened and condemned criminals who came out and became more aggressive.

They suggested that before inmates are set free into the society, they should be attached to places, preferably companies where they can be productive and earn a living, so that they would not be tempted to go back to their criminal activities again.