Abia PDP Responds to Senator Wabara’s Continued Support for Labour Party Governor

By: Daure David

The Abia State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed its indifference to the recent remarks made by Senator Adolphus Wabara, the suspended Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, in which he reiterated his unwavering support for Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party. The party, in a statement released on 17th February 2025, stated that it remains unshaken by Wabara’s continued stance, emphasizing that it will not stoop to sycophantic praise-singing as suggested by the former BOT Chairman.

Senator Wabara’s support for Governor Otti during the 2023 gubernatorial election and other candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is seen by the Abia PDP as having had no significant impact on the party’s performance. The statement pointed out that despite Wabara’s efforts to undermine PDP candidates, the party emerged victorious in his polling unit and surrounding areas, securing an overwhelming win.

“The actions and statements of Senator Wabara have shown that he is no longer a supporter of the PDP in Abia State,” the statement read. “His attempts to undermine the party, both before and after his removal from the Abia State University Board, have led to his suspension. Therefore, he can no longer, in good conscience, claim to represent the PDP or hold the position of BOT Chairman.”

The Abia PDP further reiterated that Wabara’s suspension remains in full effect, and he has forfeited all privileges associated with his former position. The party dismissed his remarks as insignificant and irrelevant to its ongoing efforts to remain the main opposition party in the state.

The statement also emphasized the party’s commitment to holding the current administration accountable. Abia PDP has vowed to continue to monitor the actions of Governor Otti, especially with regards to alleged financial mismanagement and the claiming of funds for phantom projects that lack verifiable locations.

“We will remain vigilant in our role as the major opposition party in Abia State,” the statement concluded. “Our focus remains on ensuring that the governor is held accountable for his actions and that Abians are not misled by empty promises and financial recklessness.”

This latest exchange marks a continuing public rift between Senator Wabara and the Abia PDP, highlighting the internal divisions within the political landscape of the state. The Abia PDP’s response signifies its determination to remain a strong opposition force, committed to holding the state’s leadership accountable for its actions.