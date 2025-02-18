Late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Political Family Denies Support To Any Guber Aspirant Says Warns Against Swindlers

By Okey Maduforo Awka .

Seven months to the conduct a f the November gubernatorial election in Anambra state the ten support groups of Late Ifeanyi Ubah political family has denied reports that they have endorsed a gubernatorial candidate insisting that they have not transfered their support to any candidate or Political party.

The groups under the umbrella of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Political Family SIUPOF led by the Director General of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization Chief Vincent Onyeka noted that the family would endorse a candidate that shares the same political ideology and thoughts with their late Principal; Sen Ifeanyi Ubah.

Recall that about nine gubernatorial aspirants have been endorsed by several groups claiming to be members of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Political Family across the three major political parties in Anambra state.

Also speaking the former Media Assistant to late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah Mr Kameh Chuks warned it is left for the aspirants to do the due diligence of finding out who those masquerading as late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah support groups are in order to avert being ripped off by their perceived endorsers .

According to Mr Vincent Onyeka;

“As we continue to mourn the painful and untimely departure of our beloved Principal Senator Ifeanyi Ubah we remain committed to upholding his legacy and vision for a better Anambra state”

“In the light of of the forthcoming November 8th 2025 Anambra governorship election we wish to inform the general public, our supporters and political stakeholders that we have not endorsed or thrown out weight behind any aspirant”

” We urge the public, especially our loyal supporters not to be misled by speculations unfounded claims or attempts by certain individuals to exploit our revered political structure for their personal interests ”

“We assure you that the the leadership of this political movement is working diligently and consulting widely to ensure that when the time comes , we make an informed and strategic decision that aligns with the vision and dreams of our late Principal ”

Contouring Onyeka noted that

“Our political structure is built on the principles of human capacity development, infrastructural transformation and selfless service to the people ”

“We are carefully scrutinizing the antecedents , leadership qualities and commitment of various aspirants to the core ideals that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah championed , including good governance, human capacity development infrastructural transformation, economic empowerment, security and inclusive leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people ” he said.