Two Arrested After Robbery Operation with Gun Snatched from Hotel Worker in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Security operatives in Anambra State have arrested two persons for suspected armed robbery and illegal possession of firearm in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in which he also announced that the operation was carried out by a Joint Security Team comprising Police Operatives at Oko Divisional Headquarters and the operatives of Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), Amaokpala.

He also revealed the identities of the suspects to include Micheal Chinweze (a 20-year-old male, popularly known as Small) who hails from Iwollo, Eziagu L.G.A. of Enugu State; and Mmesoma Agba (a 25-year-old female) who hails from Enugwu-Nanka) in Anambra State.

He also disclosed that items recovered from the suspects include one Pump Action gun, one mobile phone, a black handbag, two tiny glasses suspected to be used in inhaling hard drugs, among others.

The statement reads: “The Joint Security Team comprising Police Operatives at Oko Divisional Headquarters and Operatives of AVG Amaokpala, acting on the intelligent-driven investigation on 24th January 2025 by 4.54 pm arrested one Micheal Chinweze aka Small ‘M’ aged 20 years a native of Iwollo, Eziagu LGA of Enugu State and Mmesoma Agba ‘F’ aged 25 years from Enugwu-Nanka, recovered one pump action gun, one mobile phone, a black handbag, two tiny glasses suspected to be used in inhaling hard drugs.

“The arrest follows a reported incident on 22nd January 2025 at the Police Station where the suspects and one other who is still at large dispossessed a victim, of her personal belongings around Oko Community Hospital. The items forcibly taken at gunpoint include: one red Cub motorcycle with Reg No: WER 137 GV valued at one million, three hundred thousand Naira (N1,300,000)only, her bag containing One Techno mobile phone, one ATM card and a cash sum of thirty-eight thousand Naira (N38,000) only allegedly realized from the victim’s daily business in the Shop.

“During interrogation of the suspects, Micheal confessed to the crime and said that he stole the gun from a Security Post in a hotel at Amaokpala. Preliminary information also revealed that the first husband of Mmesoma (a mother of two) was earlier neutralized by the Police in a gun battle with the gang members during a criminal operation.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Awka. He charged the Operatives to redouble efforts at arresting the other suspects that are currently on the run.”