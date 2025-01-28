8.4 C
Agunechemba Neutralizes 6 Suspected Gunmen In Anambra Communities Takes Over Camps

(Do Something in) Nkwelle Ezunaka – The Sate and the Federal Government must intervene – By Victor Okem
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Six suspected gunmen were yesterday neutralized in Lilu and Umuoji Communities in Ihiala Idemili North local local government areas of Anambra state.

However three other of their colleagues fled their camps when members of the security squad stormed the camps in the area.

The security operatives has already taken over two camps in the area urging the villagers to go about their daily activities as according to them peace has returned to the Community.

Recall that the Lilu Community is one of the major flashpoints of the gunmen where they had dug pits where they allegedly keep their victims of Kidnapping awaiting the payment of ransoms.

Security operatives in the Agunechemba Security Squad stated that there has been sustained surveillance of their men in the area for days before they stuck .

He further explained that the success of the operations was based on the cooperation of natives in the area who are tied of living under the control of the gunmen.

Early before the raid the security squad had stormed Umuoji Community in Idemili North local government area where two suspected gunmen were also neutralized by the outfit.

The squad recovered arms and charms allegedly being used by the gunmen in their previous operations.

Meanwhile President Generals of most Communities that n the state have commenced inventory of residents in their respective villages as well as operators of bars and eateries in the towns for effective profiling.

According to the President General of Anambra State Association of Town Unions ASATU Bar Titis Akpudo it has become instructive that we also complement the efforts of the Agunechemba Security Squad adding that all the Town Union leaders have been mandated to ensure strict compliance to the Gov Charles Soludo’s directives .

