Man Shot Dead, Dumped Along the Road in Anambra, Police Recover Corpse

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have recovered the lifeless body of an unidentified man who was shot and dumped along the Onitsha—Owerri Expressway.

The Police Spokesman in the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, in the statement, also announced that the Command needs and seeks assistance from members of the public for possible identification of the victim and other information that will facilitate the ongoing investigative proceedings.

The statement reads: “In the early hours of 23rd January 2025, Police Operatives attached to Ozubulu Divisional Headquarters responded to a distress call along the Onitsha/Owerri Express Road and recovered the body of a yet to be identified young man. The Command hereby seeks assistance from members of the public for possible identification of the victim and other information that will facilitate the ongoing investigative proceedings.

“A spot observation by the Police responding team and report from eyewitnesses at the scene reveals that the victim was shot in the stomach by suspected armed men who abandoned his lifeless body and fled the scene.

“Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue and further developments shall be communicated, please.”

