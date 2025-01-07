Timi Frank Bombs Wike, Says ‘You’re Sick, Consult Your Doctor’

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Tuesday, has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against insulting elders if he hopes to attain similar status someday.

He also advised him to visit a health facility to ascertain his current mental health.

Frank was reacting to Wike’s attacks on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara; former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, and the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The activist in a statement said the call becomes necessary to enable Wike regain his sense of decorum and to treat those deserving of respect with their due irrespective of their political differences.

Frank said, “Wike needs thorough soul searching, character and mental re-examination. Acts of gross disrespect should not be hidden behind political exigencies.

“Because he looks older than his age should not make him believe he is in the same age bracket with Peter Odili, Uche Secondus and others he now takes pleasure in insulting.

“No normal and sensible person would insult elders like Wike has done except they are under the influence of intoxicants or other harmful psychotropic substances.

“We know Wike is praying to attain age 80 and above someday, but if he doesn’t stop his current disdain, disregard and disrespect for those who are older than him, one day he will reap what he has sown.

“We advise him stop the intake of intoxicants including his 40-year old Whisky and to urgently seek medical attention to determine if he’s doing these things in his right senses or under any influence whatsoever.”

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, also told Wike to leave the people of Rivers State alone, having failed in his efforts to make the state ungovernable “because since his exit as governor, he has not given Governor Fubara a breathing space thereby stifling the development of the state.”

“We further advise Wike to engage the services of a speech therapist to train him in the art of modern public speaking in order to prevent him from being garrulous and loquacious.

“Otherwise, President Tinubu would soon be his next for insult the moment he feels he is no longer benefiting from him, the same way he has been insulting some benefactors that helped him to rise to the level he is in life today, like Peter Odili, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife and Rotimi Amaechi”, he emphasized.