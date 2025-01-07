Ohanaeze Ndigbo: Uncertainty As, Rivers State Aspirants Challenge Ex- IGP Okiro

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Aspirants from Rivers State, vying for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General election scheduled for January 2025, have called on former Inspector General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro, to withdraw from the race.

The aspirants—Omenazu Jackson, Fyneface Amechi, and Dim Uchechukwu Okwukwu—met with the press in Port Harcourt yesterday to discuss concerns about the integrity of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership and Okiro’s candidacy.

They argued that Okiro, who hails from Obiakpu community in Imo State, should step aside for the Rivers-based candidates, as the Ohanaeze President-General seat is designated for Rivers State in this election cycle.

The trio expressed dissatisfaction with what they saw as an attempt to undermine their ambitions by a non-Rivers candidate. They criticized Okiro’s endorsement by Chief Lucky Ekeji, President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Rivers State, and alleged that Okiro’s involvement in the race could create unnecessary conflict by bringing the position back to Imo State after its recent tenure.

They detailed Okiro’s background, stating, “Chief Mike Okiro is from Ogwumankwu village, Obiakpu community, Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State. His age grade is Otu Egobueze, with Secretary Christopher Nze Umezuruike and members such as Chief Clement Mmata, Mr. Owuamala Stephen, and Chief Toke Gilbert.” They also noted that Okiro’s late younger brother, Eze Ozoemela Okiro, was the traditional ruler of Obiakpu community in Imo State.

The aspirants questioned Okiro’s claim of being a Rivers man, given his familial ties to Imo State, and called on him to explain the origin of his claims.

They urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to protect its reputation and ensure the election maintains its integrity, stressing that the leadership position was meant for a Rivers indigene.

Vowing to oppose any attempts to sideline them, the aspirants emphasized, “We will not allow the same mistakes from Okiro’s tenure in the Nigerian Police Force to happen again.”