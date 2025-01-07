Looming Crisis, As IPOB Warns Former IGP Mike Okiro To Stay Out Of Ohanaeze President-General Election

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has issued a stern warning to former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, to stay out of the upcoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential election.

According to IPOB, Okiro’s candidacy would disrupt the zoning structure of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and decimate the organisation, as the position of President General is reserved for Igbos in Rivers State, and Okiro is from Imo State.

IPOB expressed belief that some influential individuals in the Imo State government are backing Okiro’s potential candidacy to undermine the organisation’s cohesion.

The group views this move as an attempt to reinforce the narrative that Igboland is irretrievably divided and can never unite under a common purpose.

It’s worth noting that the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), a frontline Igbo think tank, has also warned against Okiro’s imposition as President General, citing the need for a fair and transparent process.

The ADF has emphasised that due process must be followed to ensure that Ndi Igbo worldwide buy into the emerging leadership.

IPOB has made it clear that they will resist any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election and hold those responsible accountable.

The group has also called on Ohanaeze Ndigbo to strictly adhere to its constitution and zoning arrangement, which stipulates that the next President General should emerge from Rivers State.

IPOB issued the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Powerful, who also denied IPOB’s purported endorsement of Okiro for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, said the warning became imperative following the alleged endorsement being circulated by a “faceless group” supposedly called “Ogbako Egbema” for him to contest for the position.

Powerful said, “It is obvious that some influential individuals in the Imo State government are behind this move to rubbish the integrity of Mike Okiro and decimate Ohanaeze Ndigbo the way they have sought to destroy Imo State.

“This faceless group is speaking for the enemies of Ndigbo, whose interest is to disorganise Alaigbo,” he said.

“These people cannot truncate the legitimate turn of Rivers State to produce the next Ohaneze Ndigbo President General.”

The IPOB spokesperson said at a time when well-meaning organisations are actively campaigning for the unification of all territories of ancient Igboland from Igbanke to Isobo, others are hell-bent on reinforcing the stereotypical narrative that Igboland can never be united under a common political purpose.

He said, “It is imperative that we warn those peddling the falsehood and endorsing Mike Okiro to contest for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to desist from disrupting the zoning structure of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The retired IG of Police, Mr. Mike Okiro should not allow himself to be used to destroy the cohesion of the Igbo race.

“The contest for the President General slot is reserved for the Igbos in River State. Mr. Okiro is from Imo State.

“He contested against the late Prof. George Obiozor, during the turn of Imo State to produce the President General and lost.

“Anybody or group trying to drag Mike Okiro into contesting against Rivers State Igbos is trying to foment trouble and IPOB will give that person or group back the problem they are clamouring for.”

According to Powerful, IPOB will no longer allow people to manipulate Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“This time Igbo governors and politicians must allow Ohanaeze Ndigbo to operate as a respected socio-cultural organisation, not as the errand boys and political wing of the South East Governors Forum.

“Any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming election to exclude or deny Igbos in Rivers State their rightful opportunity will be resisted by IPOB and those culpable will be held accountable by the people.

“The era of allowing Ohanaeze Ndigbo to drift and serve as a willing tool for the enemies of Ndigbo to control our political destiny has come to an end,” he said