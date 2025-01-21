The Legal Profession & Dignity of The Chief Judge – By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.

The legal profession is rightly celebrated as the mother of all professions, a noble vocation that demands not only profound intellectual engagement but also a steadfast commitment to decorum, exemplary character, and noble conduct. The mantra instilled in us during our formative years in law school—“fit and proper”—serves as a perennial reminder of the standards we are sworn to uphold. As legal practitioners, we are not merely advocates; we are the custodians of justice, the stewards of integrity, and the torchbearers of the rule of law. Judges, particularly the Chief Judge of a state, occupy a position of unparalleled importance in this judicial ecosystem, serving not only as administrative and judicial leaders but also as symbols of impartiality, wisdom, and fairness.

There is, however, a delicate boundary between constructive critique and baseless disparagement. It is imperative to recognize that unwarranted attacks on judicial figures, especially those in high-ranking positions, not only demean the individual but also risk undermining public confidence in the judiciary as an institution.

Recently, in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, the Chief Judge dutifully fulfilled his statutory responsibilities amidst the ongoing electoral processes and formation of Local Government Councils. Acting upon a formal notification from the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), the Chief Judge constituted and administered the oath of office to the Chairman and members of the Local Government Election Petition Tribunal. This act, which exemplified both judicial propriety and patriotic commitment, was regrettably met with unwarranted criticism.

One Adebayo Solagbade, Esq., a counsel whose employment status remains somewhat unclear, sought to trivialize the Chief Judge’s statutory role by invoking an outdated and repealed 21-year-old law that had been duly amended. This attempt, driven by either ignorance or an ill-conceived agenda, not only reflected a lack of legal depth but also betrayed a troubling disregard for professional courtesy and respect.

What is most disheartening and worrisome is the brazenness with which this counsel approached the matter. For how long will we continue to condone intellectual rascality under the guise of public advocacy? How do we justify actions that seek to belittle the statutory and patriotic duties of a Chief Judge, reducing them to the subject of public ridicule? Despite the clear and detailed clarifications provided by the Attorney General of Ondo State and Mrs. Ajanaku, Esq., the Chief Registrar of the High Court, aimed at dispelling misinformation and fostering public trust, the lawyer remained obstinate in his erroneous assertions. His insistence that every legislative amendment must undergo public hearings revealed a profound misunderstanding of legislative processes, particularly in instances where the amendments addresses narrow or technical issues of law.

As a senior legal practitioner in Ondo State and a proud member of the global legal community, I find these developments deeply troubling. My investigation revealed that the law cited by the junior counsel had been duly amended and the new amendment was signed into law by the Governor of Ondo State last year. This fact would have been readily apparent had the counsel exercised due diligence by conducting proper research or seek clarification from appropriate authorities such as the High Court or the Ministry of Justice. Such an inquiry could have been as simple as submitting a formal letter of inquiry to the relevant office. It would have been a different matter entirely if his requests had been ignored, but that was not the case here.

This incident raises an important question: how should lawyers engage in the critique of judicial figures, particularly those in positions as revered as that of a Chief Judge? The answer lies in a steadfast commitment to truth, thorough research, and objective analysis. The more we desecrate the sanctity of the bench, the more we erode the public’s trust in the judiciary. Recklessly disseminating unfounded accusations, particularly on public platforms like social media, not only tarnishes the individual targeted but also brings disrepute to the legal profession as a whole.

This conduct constitutes a blatant affront to the sanctity of our profession and must not be allowed to fester. In my considered opinion, if the counsel in question reconsiders his position, the most honorable course of action would be to tender a public apology to the Chief Judge and the Nigerian Bar Association at large. Such a gesture would not only be appropriate but also necessary for restoring the dignity of the profession.

Should he fail to issue such an apology, the Attorney General of Ondo State, as the leader of the bar in the state, should initiate a formal complaint against the erring lawyer. Additionally, the local branch of the Nigerian Bar Association must act decisively to uphold the profession’s ethical standards. Should these measures prove inadequate, I am prepared to escalate the matter by filing a petition with the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to address this act of infamous conduct.

Preserving sanity, decorum, and respect within the legal profession is not a mere aspiration; it is an absolute necessity. As lawyers, we hold a privileged position in society, and with that privilege comes the responsibility to uphold the dignity and sanctity of our judicial institutions. Baseless attacks on judicial figures, especially those occupying esteemed offices like the Chief Judge, cause irreparable damage to public trust in our justice system.

It is incumbent upon us to foster a culture of respect, integrity, and constructive engagement. By doing so, we not only honor the core values of the legal profession but also contribute to strengthening the pillars of justice and fairness in our society. Let us rise above pettiness and embrace our roles as paragons of professionalism, ensuring that our actions consistently reflect the noble ideals that define our esteemed vocation.

***Olajengbesi, Abuja-Based Legal Practitioner, is Managing Partner at Law Corridor.