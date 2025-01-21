Don’t Waste Your Money, Donate It to State Security Trust Funds, Obi Advises Aspirants Dreaming to Unseat Soludo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra-born Human Rights Activist and National Convener of the Recover Nigeria Project (RNP), Comrade Osita Obi, has reiterated his earlier call on the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (popularly known as Ebube Muonso), to tender apologies to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for calling him “reprobate”, among other words he used while recently criticizing the Governor over the state’s security situation.

Obi, a seasoned activist and advocate of good governance, gave the advice during a breakfast with the media on Tuesday in Awka, the state capital, where he reaffirmed that the criticism of the Governor by Fr. Ebube Muonso, and his comments, were outside the boundaries of decency.

The activist, who recalled that he had earlier given the Catholic cleric a 14-day ultimatum (which elapsed last Saturday) to apologize to the Governor, acknowledged that everybody had the rights to voice out their concerns and opinions. He, however, explained that he was particularly worried about the cleric’s choices of words, out of many other persons who criticized Soludo for one thing or the other.

According to him, Fr. Ebube Muonso crossed the line, especially when he called the Governor a “reprobate”, accused him of being wicked, and alleged that he was happy about the killings and insecurity in the state.

“I want to make it very clear here that I am not against Fr. Ebube Muonso for voicing out his views and concerns. Everybody is free to share their views about the security situation in the state; after all, these views expressed might be parts of the things that quickened or instigated the current actions we’re witnessing today in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“So, everyone is free indeed to show their concerns. But my worry is that Ebube Muonso didn’t do his within the boundaries of decency,” Obi stated.

“Those words he used are not only false, but deeply insulting. That was why I reacted and said that he should apologize to the governor. The governor of Anambra State is an institution. He represents you and me. If you malign him, you are maligning the entire Anambra State.

“So I say stand on that my statement that he should apologize to him. If indeed the Holy Spirit is talking through him, then he must apologize to the Governor. The Bible teaches us that we must stay within the boundaries of decency,” he added.

While noting that refusing to apologize would amount to disobedience to the Holy Spirit, the activist acknowledged that he had previously threatened to storm Ebube Muonso’s church in protest if he fails to apologize. He, however publicly apologized for the outburst and threat, attributing it to anger. He further re-urged the priest to similarly reflect on his words and take corrective action, as may have also possibly spoken out of anger or the heat of the moment.

Concerning the report that Fr. Ebube Muonso’s recently cursed those “attacking” him over his comment against Soludo, Comrade Obi stated that he was he was above human destruction, stating that it it is only God who has the power to take his life.

“I am not afraid of human destruction. It is God who can kill me,” he said.

Comrade Obi, who said he received several criticisms after he first advised Ebube Muonso to apologize to Soludo, also revealed that many people started referring to him as a “hypocrite”, “anti-critic”, and “so-called activist”. He, however, described such allegations and claims as baseless and unfounded, emphasizing that his advocacy has always been driven by a commitment to justice and good governance.

Going memory lane, the popular activist, who is also the Coordinator of Movement for the Conduct of Local Government Elections in Anambra state, recalled that his activism in Anambra dated back to former Governor Peter Obi’s administration, highlighting his contributions to Anambra’s development, including his advocacy for local government elections (to deepen democracy, boost grassroots development and create jobs); as well as his advocacy for improved electricity supply in Awka.

Recounting his arrest sometime in the past by the Department of State Security (DSS) over activism; Comrade Obi also recalled being sued by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for N100 million after organizing a protest demanding better services and the provision of prepaid meters. The activist further recounted his efforts to address the deplorable state of roads in the state, including his mobilization of over 200 shuttle bus drivers for peaceful demonstration to demand palliative works on critical roads in the state, especially the popular Ezeuzu Junction in Awka, which had been a deathtrap.

“So, my activism is not about fame or fortune; it’s about creating a better society. I’ve paid my dues in activism, and I will continue to advocate for what is right,” he said

Still on Ebube Muonso’s comments against Soludo, Obi also dismissed the recent allegations that he is compromised and being funded by the state government to speak in the governor’s favour, reiterating his reputation as an independent social crusader.

“Soludo is not funding me. My support for Soludo is rooted in his good performance. If tomorrow he falls short, I will be among the first to call him out, just like I have observed that some of the roads his administration has his administration has recently renovated in Awka, like the Secretariat Road, were poorly done. But this notwithstanding, the evidence of his good work is undeniable,” Obi explained.

He recalled mobilizing and leading about 14 journalists recently on a tour to some of the completed and ongoing projects being attributed to the Soludo Administration in different parts of the state, including at Awba-Ofemili, Amansea, Ndiukwuenu, Awa, Ufuma, to see real situation of things for himself or find out if Ndị Anambra are being tricked.

“We also went to the New Government House, where my own house was demolished to give way for the Government House. We went there; we went to the Solution Fun City. We visited all these places. And I came to the conclusion that Soludo is wonderful and doing fantastically well, that I should support him. And that is exactly what I am doing,” he stated.

He specifically commended Governor Soludo’s transformative works in Awka and Okpoko, where, he said, used to be a glorified village and a slum respectively before his administration came on board.

While also commending the Governor’s recent kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards tackling insecurity in the state; the activist acknowledged the place of surveillance, intelligence gathering and information in modern security.

“Modern security has gone beyond just carrying gun and vehicle around, or amulet and charms. Modern security is based on surveillance, intelligence gathering and information. And except we apply this we are not going anywhere,” he remarked, further commending Soludo’s new dimension in the fight against insecurity.

As the November 8 Anambra 2025 governorship election approaches, Comrade Obi also used the opportunity to call on everyone aspiring to contest against Governor Soludo not to do so, but to shelve their ambitions and support the governor’s re-election bid.

He further urged the state’s guber aspirants to rather channel or donate that their money into the Anambra State Security Trust Funds to strengthen the state’s security, instead of pursuing fruitless ambitions.

His words: “Governor Soludo has demonstrated unprecedented commitment to the development of Anambra State.

“He is not perfect, but he is the best for the state at this time. Let everyone drop their ambition and support him to complete his good works. There is no need to change a winning team.”

“I repeat: Politicians who want to contest to challenge Soludo’s second term bid should channel that their money into the Anambra State Security Trust Funds to further grow the state and get the security right, instead of wasting that money. For now, Soludo remains the best,” he concluded.