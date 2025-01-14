Security, Others Top Deliberations As 2025 ANSEC Retreat Ends in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Strategies towards entrenching an airtight security of lives and property in Anambra State and accelerating the livability and prosperity of the state, among others, topped the deliberations at the just-concluded one-day retreat of the members of the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) and the Mayors of the 21 local governments areas in the state.

Themed “Changing Gear — Accelerating the Execution of the Solution Agenda in 2025,” the 2025 opening year retreat, which held on Monday, January 13 at the International Convention Centre, Awka, was headed by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and also attracted some other key stakeholders from different sectors of the state.

Earlier announcing the kickoff of the Retreat, Governor Soludo described it as a crucial moment to reflect on the progress of the state, assess the performance, and identify areas for improvement. He further hinted that the retreat symbolized kicking off the 2025 fiscal year with a clear vision and renewed energy.

“This retreat is a crucial moment for us to reflect on our progress, assess our performance, and identify areas for improvement. We’re taking a candid look at how well we are delivering on our manifesto promises, both within our Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and as a government.

“We are also focusing on what we need to start and complete within our first term in office. This retreat is an opportunity for us to recalibrate, refocus, and accelerate our efforts to build a better Anambra for all.

“I’m excited to work with our team to drive progress, innovation, and growth in our state. Together, we can achieve greatness. May Anambra continue to win!” Soludo wrote on his verified social media handle shortly after declaring the retreat open.

Giving a brief on the outcome of the event, the Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor said the retreat featured presentations and discussions on various sectors, including power and water resources, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

Commissioner Mefor, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said the retreat afforded the participants the platform to identify key challenges and opportunities, and developed actionable plans to drive progress and growth in these areas and sectors of the state.

According to him, one of the key outcomes of the retreat is the finalization of plans for the launch of “Operation Udo Ga-Achi,” a comprehensive security initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to the state. He added that the Operation, which is a critical component of the Soludo Administration’s solution agenda, will be launched next week in the state as part of the state government’s efforts to entrench a a new era of peace, security, and prosperity in Anambra.

Commissioner Mefor wrote: “…During the retreat, the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, presented a comprehensive review of the administration’s progress, highlighting achievements and areas for improvement. The Governor emphasized the need for collective effort and collaboration among all stakeholders to drive the state’s development agenda.

“One of the key outcomes of the retreat is the finalization of plans for the launch of ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achị,’ a comprehensive security initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors to the state. The operation, which is a critical component of the Soludo administration’s solution agenda, will be launched in the coming week.

“According to the Governor, ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achị’ represents a new dawn in the state’s security landscape, and will involve a multifaceted approach to tackling insecurity, including community policing, intelligence gathering, and strategic partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

“The retreat also featured presentations and discussions on various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development. Participants identified key challenges and opportunities, and developed actionable plans to drive progress and growth in these areas.

“The 2025 ANSEC Retreat marked a significant milestone in the Soludo administration’s quest to build a better Anambra for all. With the launch of ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achị’ imminent, the state is poised to witness a new era of peace, security, and prosperity.”