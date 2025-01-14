NANS lauds Ume, philanthropist for boosting education, support for students

By Chuks Eke

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Southeast Zone has lauded a philanthropist from Abam community in Abia state, Chief James Chijioke Ume (Ike Abam) for both his contributions towards boosting of education and immense supports for students in tertiary institutions.

Southeast Zonal Coordinator of NANS, Comrade Charles Obinna Ijeomah who made the commendation when he led a delegation of students leaders from the zone on a courtesy visit to Chief Ume at his residence in Abam, said has simply done so much for students, particularly the less privileged ones.

Ijeomah disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to acknowledge, salute, and appreciate Ike Abam’s immense contributions to education and his resolute support for students and youths in Abia State.

Ijeomah further praised Ume, President and Founder of the Unubiko Foundation, Channelkoos Media Consult, Unubiko Fashion House, among others, for his selfless and philanthropic endeavors, as well as remarkable achievements which he said endeared him as a beacon of hope and inspiration as they drive impactful change across various spheres.

According to the NANS Zonal Coordunator, “Chief Ume’s commitment to education and philanthropy has earned him numerous accolades”.

“As the Chairman/CEO of Channelkoos Media Consult, Ike Abam has displayed exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision, guiding the company to become a respected entity in the media industry. Additionally, as the proud owner of Unubiko Fashion House, he has brought innovation and creativity to the fashion industry, leaving a distinctive mark with each collection”.

In 2021, Chief Ume launched a N250 million intervention fund to rebuild Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School in Atan Abam, Abia State. In recognition of his support for education, philanthropy, and human investments”.

“He was conferred an honorary Doctorate degree in Philanthropy and Human Investment by the Weldios University of Management and Technology, Benin Republic. He was also recognized as Africa’s Patriotic and Philanthropy Personality of the Year at the third symposium of the All-Africa Students Union, AASU in Windhoek, Namibia”.

“Chief Ume’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond education. He is building houses for over 50 widows in his hometown, Abam, and has over 300 students on his scholarship payroll. He has also sponsored students to study abroad, trained youths in digital skills acquisition programs, and donated N500 million to Abia State Polytechnic during their convocation”.

“Thus why we the Southeast student leaders came together, contributed money and raised about N1.2 million which we used to buy the cow we presented to Ike Abam as a token of appreciation for his selfless contributions”.

Although the students were unable to meet with him in person, they expressed their admiration for his philanthropic work and prayed for his continued blessings, good health, and prosperity.

The student leader described Ume as the first private individual that has never held any public office, rather uses his personal resources to fund education in the South East and beyond while stating that the zonal leadership will be enrolling in a classic project that will empower many indigent students.

Comrade Ijeomah however used the opportunity to call on other well meaning individuals to emulate Ike Abam in supporting the community and humanity.

The Coordinator expressed sadness that they couldn’t meet Ike Abam to engage him one-on-one, despite passing the night in his house due to his tight schedules. They would have loved to tell him physically that the Southeast students are proud of him, proud to call him their own, a giant of philanthropy, an iroko of humanitarianism, and a beacon of hope for all.