Police Arrest 3 Car Thieves in Anambra, Recover Stolen Vehicle

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested three members of a car snatching syndicate terrorizing the residents and threatening the peace of the state.

The criminal gang members, identified as Ifesinachi Okonwko (male, aged 22 years), Chisom Okafor (male, aged 20 years), and Oderah Ebenezer (male, aged 20 years) were arrested at the Kwata Junction axis of the Awka metropolis, by the operatives of the Special Anit Cultism Squad, Enugwu-Ukwu, while on patrol.

Announcing this in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were intercepted by the police operatives in the morning of Wednesday, January 15 as they were cruising in a black-coloured Lexus 330 SUV without plate number.

According to him, during interrogation by the police operatives, the suspects confessed to having stolen the car at Isuaniocha Village in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

Continuing, the Police Spokesman said the suspects also confessed to being members of the same criminal gang terrorizing innocent citizens in Awka.

“Given the above, the Command invites anyone looking for the vehicle as highlighted above, especially residents of Isuaniocha, to come to the office of the Police Public Relations Officer Awka with valid proof/evidence of ownership, for verification and possible collection,” he concluded.