Dr. Sala Murtala, Shot by Bandits in Kankara, Survives and Recovering

Published:

By: Daure David

Dr. Sala Murtala, the esteemed medical practitioner who was shot by bandits at the Kankara General Hospital in Katsina State, is alive and in recovery. Contrary to reports circulating earlier that suggested he had succumbed to his injuries, Dr. Murtala has confirmed his survival in a brief conversation today.

The tragic incident occurred when armed bandits attacked the hospital, leaving Dr. Murtala critically wounded. He was immediately rushed to the hospital’s emergency unit, where he underwent surgery. Following the operation, Dr. Murtala’s condition stabilized, and he is now on the path to recovery.

In an exclusive chat with our reporter, Dr. Murtala expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support from the public and his medical team. Although he was too weak to provide a detailed interview, he assured us that he would speak with us in full once he regained sufficient strength, likely tomorrow.

The doctor also addressed the rumors about his death, urging the general public to disregard the misinformation. “I am alive and on the mend. Thank you for your prayers and support,” he said.

The attack on Dr. Murtala has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with many calling for more robust security measures to protect healthcare workers from such senseless violence.

We wish Dr. Murtala a speedy recovery and look forward to hearing more from him in the coming days.

For now, the public is encouraged to disregard any false reports of his death and continue to support the recovery of this courageous doctor.

