Youth Group Calls for Immediate Action on Inequitable Spending, Suggests Redirection of Senatorial Salaries to Fund PEPFAR

By: Daure David

A youth-led advocacy group, the Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly (BSYDA), has issued a strong statement urging the Nigerian government to reassess its spending priorities, calling for a reduction in the annual salaries of Nigerian lawmakers to fund international health initiatives like the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

In a striking comparison between the wealth of both countries and the high salaries of Nigerian senators, the BSYDA highlights the stark contrast between Nigeria’s financial needs and its lawmakers’ compensation. The group pointed out that while the United States, with a GDP of $29 trillion, offers its senators a salary of $174,000 annually, Nigerian senators are paid approximately N252 million ($157,000), despite the country’s significantly smaller GDP of $252 billion.

“While American taxpayers fund critical health initiatives like PEPFAR, which has saved millions of lives in Africa, Nigerian lawmakers continue to enjoy salaries that far exceed global standards for developing nations,” said a spokesperson for the BSYDA. “The Nigerian government must take accountability for the disparity in wealth distribution and redirect funds to more urgent causes, including global health efforts and local infrastructure improvements.”

PEPFAR, established by the U.S. government in 2003, has provided billions of dollars in support for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment across sub-Saharan Africa. Given Nigeria’s ongoing struggles with healthcare, the BSYDA proposes that funds currently allocated to the lavish spending on Nigerian lawmakers’ salaries could be better used to support initiatives like PEPFAR, which have long been critical in addressing the region’s healthcare crises.

The Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly has criticized what it described as the Nigerian government’s excessive spending on luxury items for top officials, including Vice Presidential mansions, foreign Hajj pilgrimages, and private jets for the President. In a pointed message, the group stated that such extravagance stands in stark contrast to the country’s economic challenges and poverty rates.

“Instead of focusing on enriching a select few, our government should consider redirecting these funds to combat pressing issues such as healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation,” said the BSYDA in their statement. “The rich resources of Nigeria should benefit the people, not the pockets of the elite.”

The group also called on the Nigerian government to review its spending policies and prioritize investments that benefit all citizens, especially the most vulnerable populations. They suggested that reducing lawmakers’ salaries could serve as a symbolic and practical first step toward the redistribution of resources, signaling a new direction in government priorities.

In response, political analysts have noted that while the suggestion of salary cuts for Nigerian lawmakers may be politically sensitive, it could spark a broader conversation about fiscal responsibility and the ethical use of public funds. The idea of funding international health programs from national budgets also raises questions about Nigeria’s commitment to its own citizens’ welfare.

As the debate continues, many Nigerians are left wondering whether their government will heed the call for reform, or if the entrenched practices of privilege and disparity will persist. The Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly , however, remains hopeful that their message will resonate with a public eager for a fairer, more accountable government.