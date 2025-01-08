NUJ Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Alia’s CPS, Kula.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Benue state Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on Chief press secretary to the Governor Hyacinth Alia, Sir Tersoo Kula.

This comes during the NUJ State Congress on Wednesday at its headquarters in Makurdi.

The NUJ says, the Chief Press Secretary has performed excellently in his line of duty as the spokesperson for the Benue state Governor.

NUJ Chairman, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber speaking on behalf of the union lauds the Chief Press Secretary, describing him as a seasoned Journalist who has demonstrated resilience, boldness, and accountability as image-maker to his principal, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia in promoting and defending the activities of the Benue State Government.

The NUJ pledges to support the government and encourage the CPS to the governor to remain focused and uphold the ethics of the profession while performing his duties.

Comrade Ugber also appealed for support from the Benue State Government to renovate the NUJ House and provide a befitting vehicle for the union to enable it to function effectively.

Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula in his response appreciates his colleagues for the honour done him, and says, he is working tirelessly to promote the government but will be mindful to ensure that his principal is not undermined in public light by those against the goodwill of the state.

While pledging his support to the NUJ, Sir Kulas donated a generator set to the union to solve the issue of power supply and promises to liaise with the Governor in ensuring that they enjoy stable power supply and renovate their complex.

Former Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Cletus Akwaya in his remarks also lauds the notable works of the Chief Press Secretary in the Alia’s administration. He pledged to provide initiatives that would support the union. He charges all journalists in the state to refrain from partisan politics but remain transparent and unbiased in their reportage about the people and Government.