8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Search
Subscribe

NUJ Passes Vote Of Confidence On Gov Alia’s CPS, Kula.

N/Central
The Plight Of The IDPs Is A Matter Of Urgent Concern To My Administration – Alia
The Plight Of The IDPs Is A Matter Of Urgent Concern To My Administration – Alia

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Benue state Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence on Chief press secretary to the Governor Hyacinth Alia, Sir Tersoo Kula.

This comes during the NUJ State Congress on Wednesday at its headquarters in Makurdi.

The NUJ says, the Chief Press Secretary has performed excellently in his line of duty as the spokesperson for the Benue state Governor.

NUJ Chairman, Comrade Bemdoo Ugber speaking on behalf of the union lauds the Chief Press Secretary, describing him as a seasoned Journalist who has demonstrated resilience, boldness, and accountability as image-maker to his principal, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia in promoting and defending the activities of the Benue State Government.

READ ALSO  Drama As Hunter's Wife Allegedly Gives Birth To A 'Monkey' At St. Theresa Hospital Benue State

The NUJ pledges to support the government and encourage the CPS to the governor to remain focused and uphold the ethics of the profession while performing his duties.

Comrade Ugber also appealed for support from the Benue State Government to renovate the NUJ House and provide a befitting vehicle for the union to enable it to function effectively.

Chief Press Secretary to the Benue State Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula in his response appreciates his colleagues for the honour done him, and says, he is working tirelessly to promote the government but will be mindful to ensure that his principal is not undermined in public light by those against the goodwill of the state.

READ ALSO  North-Central APC Forum asks Tinubu to watch SGF Akume over alliance with Ortom against Gov Alia

While pledging his support to the NUJ, Sir Kulas donated a generator set to the union to solve the issue of power supply and promises to liaise with the Governor in ensuring that they enjoy stable power supply and renovate their complex.

Former Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr. Cletus Akwaya in his remarks also lauds the notable works of the Chief Press Secretary in the Alia’s administration. He pledged to provide initiatives that would support the union. He charges all journalists in the state to refrain from partisan politics but remain transparent and unbiased in their reportage about the people and Government.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra 2025; Ukachukwu Dismisses Influence Of Church Denomination Says Capacity Is Key

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Drama As Hunter's Wife Allegedly Gives Birth To A 'Monkey' At St. Theresa Hospital Benue State

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.