Anambra 2025; Ukachukwu Dismisses Influence Of Church Denomination Says Capacity Is Key

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu on Wednesday dismissed claims in some quarters that Christian denomination always decided who becomes governor of Anambra state.

Ukachukwu who was member of the Federal House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 while addressing members of the APC in Awka contended that since the history of Anambra politics the church never influenced the victory of any gubernatorial candidate contending that it has to do with capacity and pedigree.

“I have been in politics since 1999 and have been a major stakeholder in Anambra politics and with those that had emerged in the past never ran their elections on the platform of Christian denominations”

“The essence of this analogy is for those who may have gone to sleep on the belief that the churches decide the fate our politics should retrace their steps and face the hard fact about our politics ” he noted.

Ukachukwu further promised that he will not leave the party after winning the election and also stated that whoever that wins the ticket of the party shout be given all the support for the party to in the forth coming election come November this year.

Speaking earlier the Chairman of the party Chief Basil Ejidike described Ukachukwu as one politician that is known by all and sundry adding that the party would always provide a level playground for all the aspirants to contest in the primary election.

“,we know our brother and friend Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu and he has a record of consistency in Anambra politics and there is no one that do not know him. since 1998 til date ”

“We also have other Aspirants contesting for the ticket of the party and we shall provide a level playground for all of them to take part in the primary election” he said.