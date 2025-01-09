Breaking: Gov Okpebholo Appoints Ex-THISDAY Editor SA, Int’ al Development Partners

8.4 C
Gov Okpebholo Appoints Ex-THISDAY Editor SA, Int' al Development Partners

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has approved the appointment of Collins Edomaruse as his Special Adviser, International Development Partners. Before his appointment, Edomaruse, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) is also a founding member of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers of Nigeria (GOCOP). As Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of METROWATCH, he held several senior Editorial positions in THISDAY, including Group News Editor, Group Politics Editor, Deputy Editor (Daily, Saturday and Sunday titles), and Editor, Nation’s Capital/Abuja Bureau.

Popularly known as ‘General’ because of his mastery of the Defence Beat, his records in THISDAY have remained unbeaten where he ranked the best among the Editors. I will fearlessly tell his (our) stories another day!

