8.4 C
New York
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Nigeria Catholic Priest Suspended For Alleged Secret Marriage In United States

S/South
Security guard in police net for allegedly stabbing a teenage boy to death with dagger inside Anambra Catholic Church
Security guard in police net for allegedly stabbing a teenage boy to death with dagger inside Anambra Catholic Church

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Catholic Diocese of Warri, has suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe from the priesthood following his reported marriage in the United States.

This was made known in a statement titled: ‘Decree of Suspension’, dated Thursday, January 16, 2025, jointly signed by Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev, Anthony Ovayero Ewherido and Chancellor/Notary Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo.

The statement alleged that Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with one Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA, on 29 December 2024, noting that the footage of the marriage had been widely circulated on social media.

By his this action, the church said that Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon law of the church.

READ ALSO  Rivers Is Not Igbo, Don’t Incite Ethnic Crises In Rivers — Ijaw National Congress

“Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“On November 30, 2024, Rev Fr Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who has been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the United States of America, contacted me with a request to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities associated with Holy Orders within the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Warri reached out to Fr. Oghenerukevwe, requesting the submission of documents required to initiate the process. However, on December 29, 2024, Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA. Footage of this marriage has been widely circulated on social media.

READ ALSO  Court Sacks Chukwuemeka Aaron As Rivers State PDP Chairman

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 §1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333). He retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of this decree in accordance with Canon 1734 §1 whenever he demonstrates a willingness to reform.

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tragic Weekend in Niger State as 70 Burned While Scooping Petrol from Crashed Tanker

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Why Senator Ned Nwoko Dumped PDP For APC

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.