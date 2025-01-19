Nigeria Catholic Priest Suspended For Alleged Secret Marriage In United States

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Catholic Diocese of Warri, has suspended Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe from the priesthood following his reported marriage in the United States.

This was made known in a statement titled: ‘Decree of Suspension’, dated Thursday, January 16, 2025, jointly signed by Bishop of Warri, Rt. Rev, Anthony Ovayero Ewherido and Chancellor/Notary Very Rev. Fr. Clement Abobo.

The statement alleged that Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with one Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA, on 29 December 2024, noting that the footage of the marriage had been widely circulated on social media.

By his this action, the church said that Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon law of the church.

“Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“On November 30, 2024, Rev Fr Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe, who has been out of active ministry and without any official assignment in the United States of America, contacted me with a request to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities associated with Holy Orders within the Roman Catholic Church.

“The Diocese of Warri reached out to Fr. Oghenerukevwe, requesting the submission of documents required to initiate the process. However, on December 29, 2024, Fr. Oghenerukevwe entered into marriage with Ms. Dora Chichah at the Streams of Joy Church in Dallas, USA. Footage of this marriage has been widely circulated on social media.

“By this action, Rev. Fr. Daniel Okanatotor Oghenerukevwe has incurred a Latae Sententiae suspension in accordance with the provisions of Canon 1394 §1, and I, Most Rev. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido, Bishop of Warri, do hereby officially decree that he is suspended from the exercise of sacred ministry.

“As such, he is prohibited from presenting himself as a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in any capacity. All canonical implications associated with this suspension take immediate effect (cf. Can. 1333). He retains the right to petition for the revocation or amendment of this decree in accordance with Canon 1734 §1 whenever he demonstrates a willingness to reform.

“May God grant him the grace to reflect on this situation and guide him on the path of reconciliation,” the statement said.