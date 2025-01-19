8.4 C
I Never Sacked Obi Of Onitsha As Chairman Of Anambra Traditional Rulers Says Soludo

Soludo Dismisses Rift With Obi Of Onitsha.
Soludo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Okey Maduforo Awka

Against reports in some quarters that Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra state has officially sacked the Chairman Anambra Traditional Rulers Council Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe the Obi of Onitsha, Gov Soludo has contended that the Monarch was never sacked .

Speaking at the launching of Operation Udo Ga Chi Security Operations Soludo stated that ;

“The tenure of the serving executive members of the Traditional Rulers Council has passed eight years and there was the need for a change of leadership”

“I approached Agbogidi the Obi of Onitsha and we discussed two issues which included the appointment of a new Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council and the zoning arrangements”

“He told me that the next Senatorial District to produce the next Chairman of Anambra Central District”

“Before now not all the Traditional Rulers in Anambra state are members of the Traditional Rulers Council I think about thirty something or so and we have about 150 of the Traditional Rulers still alive and I had two options of either selecting some of them as members of the Council or allow all of them to be members ”

“In the case of the next Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council I here by announce the appointment of Igwe Eze Iweka of Obosi Community in Idemili North local government area ”

“Also for the post of Vice Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council each Senatorial District would have a Vice Chairman of the Council in the three Senatorial District of the state”

Continuing Soludo stated that “instead of selecting few Traditional Rulers to become members of the Council, all the 150 Traditional Rulers are now members of the Council” he said.

Also reacting to the reports about sacking the Obi of Onitsha the Commissioner for local government and Town Union Affairs Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne said .

“Mr Governor was laud and clear about this and it is regrettable that some people have gone to town peddling falsehood that the Governor sacked Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe the Obi of Onitsha ‘

“His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe is alive today and must have heard what the governor said and if he never had any discussion with him he is alive to speak ”

“We as a government urge the general public to discountenance those false stories as they are aimed at misleading the people” he said .

