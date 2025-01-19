It Came As a Surprise to Me — New ASTRC Chairman, Rebuts Alleged Hostility btw Soludo and Igwe Achebe

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Traditional Ruler of Obosi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, H.R.H. Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Eze Iweka III) has been appointed the new Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council (ASTRC).

The State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo announced this at a tripartite occasion of launching of Operation Udo Ga-Achị, signing of the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025, and inauguration of the new ASTRC leadership, which all held on Saturday, January 18 at the International Conference Centre, Awka, Anambra State capital.

The new appointment, which was widely applauded and celebrated by the traditional rulers and all in attendance at the event, has, however, sparked off a chain of reactions and counter-reactions among social media users.

While many have described the appointment as well-deserving of Igwe Iweka, speculations have also emerged that the appointment was targeted at replacing the now-former Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, H.R.H. Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe (the Obi of Onitsha), over an alleged longstanding hostility between him and the Governor.

However, when this reporter, Izunna Okafor, contacted him, the new State Traditional Rulers Council Chairman, Igwe Iweka appreciated Governor Soludo for finding him worthy for the task and also cleared the air over the trending speculations on the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

According to him, the appointment came as a great surprise to him as he had no prior knowledge about it before it was announced at the event by the Governor, which, he said, was where he heard it for the first time.

“It came as a surprise to me, because I wasn’t pre-informed; I had no prior information about it, before it was announced by the Governor,” he said.

“I am also very happy that when the announcement was made by the Governor there in the presence of hundreds of Ndị Anambra, the response from the people — both from the traditional rulers and that many other people there — was very encouraging. The audience responded very positively. And that’s a plus and a great encouragement for me,” he added, while also reiterating his appreciation to Governor Soludo for finding him worthy to serve in that regard.

Igwe Achebe also revealed that he had interacted with his co-traditional rulers where he sought and got the assurance of their unalloyed supports to enable him succeed and deliver exceedingly well in his new role.

“I pleaded with my colleagues to give me their full support, so that I will be able to do the needful —putting the Council together, to be greater and stronger, to speak with one voice, and to have a stronger unity amongst us, so that we can effect certain innovations that would support and help our governor in running the state to a greater height, both in terms of security and other aspects of the state. So we are strongly committed to driving and moving our dear state forward,” he stated.

Responding to questions from this reporter about the trending social media speculations that his appointment was inspired by an alleged longstanding hostility between his predecessor (Igwe Achebe) and Governor Soludo; Igwe Iweka, during the interview, emphatically rebutted and cleared the air over the said rumour.

According to him, the Governor, during the announcement of the appointment, made it clear that Igwe Achebe’s tenure as Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council Chairman and that of the entire Executive had expired, necessitating the new leadership.

He also revealed that Governor Soludo and Igwe Achebe had even been in communication.

“As far as I know, Igwe Achebe and our governor, Soludo, discuss. They had a conversation recently in the past couple of days. So I don’t think there’s any harsh altercation between them,” the monarch emphasized.

Continuing, he said, “Moreover, I have spoken with Igwe Achebe too. He has congratulated me. I have spoken to him; and he sounded happy; he sounded very supportive of this appointment I was given.

“And he has also offered to avail me any type of assistance or guidance that I may need, assuring that he would always be there for us.”

The monarch affirmed the assertion that the appointment was a response to the expiration of the Igwe Achebe’s tenure as the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the State Commissioner for Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, to the appointment, proved unsuccessful, as calls to his phone were not connecting; while message of inquiries to him was yet to get a response as at the time of filing this report.