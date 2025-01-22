Insecurity: Man declares wife missing from hospital after  she was allegedly attacked by suspected Niger Delta militants

By Chuks Eke

Mr. Nnamdi Jerome Nnaji, a native of Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state has declared his wife, Mrs. Sandra Nnamdi Nnaji missing from a private hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after she was allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be Niger Delta militants.

He therefore cried out to authorities concerned to assist him in locating her whereabout which he said is yet to be ascertained.

In a press state statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Onutsha, Anambra state, Mr. Nnaji recalled that his wife, Sandra, a banker and an expert in fighting against early child marriage has been missing since October 13, 2024 when she was attacked in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by suspected Niger Delta militants, hospitalized and last seen, without knowing whether she fled from the hospital by herself or was actually abducted by the unknown persons.

In the statement, Mr. Nnaji lamented that his wife got missing since that October 13, 2024 shortly after she was attacked by the unknown gunmen at Eleme Market in Port Harcourt and she barely managed to escaped death by the whiskers with the assistance of an irate mob.

Nnaji further lamented that even after she barely managed to escape the attack, the militants declared war against her to the extent of declaring her wanted at all costs without asking whose ox is gored.

He alleged that as at 2023, he was living with his missing wife, Sandra and other family members at No. 7A/8A Kanembu Street, Gubio Road, Shagari Low Cost Housing Estate, Maiduguri, Borno State but due to the way she stamped her feet on ground against early child marriage, Boko Haram insurgents attacked her in Maiduguri.

He further alleged that it was after frequent attacks on her person in Maiduguri by the Boko Haram insurgents, as a result of her consistent fight against early child marriage that both of them decided to relocate to Port Harcourt in Rivers State where after some months, the suspected Niger Delta militants launched their own onslaught against her as a result of the same fight against early child marriage.

“After escaping series of attacks from the Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno state in 2023 and relocating to Rivers State, the militants also tried to kill her in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 13, 2024 and while she was still in the hospital, she got missing and the hospital authorities cannot give account of her whereabout till date”.

According to Mr. Nnaji, “At this stage, we don’t know whether she is still alive or not or whether she was abducted by the militants while in the hospital and I am therefore appealing to the security agencies and the general public to assist me in locating her whereabout as I am highly disturbed about the scenario”.

“It is also pertinent to note that the family has even reported the matter to the police and the police are trailing her whereabout but to no avail as she is no where to be found at the moment”.