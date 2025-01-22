Anambra Woman Dies in Pains After Her Husband Set Her Ablaze over Family Problem

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs. Chioma Nwana has died after her husband reportedly set her ablaze over suspected family problem.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 21, in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Reports have it that the victim (who hails from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area, also in Anambra) was living in Jos, Plateau State together with her husband and children, before they recently relocated down to Abagana (her husband’s hometown) in Anambra State, where the incident happened.

It was alleged that the couple who had five children (including twins) had been having family problems and quarrels from time to time, to the extent that the wife had allegedly suffered different kinds of beatings, including bottle attacks, from the husband, but kept surviving and enduring them just to remain in the marriage, until the latest attack that cost her life.

According to sources, the husband, in the latest attack over an undisclosed issue, poured fuel on the wife and set her ablaze.

This was corroborated by some videos currently trending on social media, showing the Chioma lamenting and scampering for safety as the fire burnt her. Neighbours and passersby who rushed to the scene on a rescue mission, were also seen in the video, providing rescue assistances to her. Scalds and burns caused by the fire were also seen all over her body as she lamented.

The victim, according to sources, was immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Enugwu-Ukwu for urgent medical attention.

It was, however, sadly gathered that Chioma died in pains in early hours of today, Wednesday.

It was further revealed that, when interrogated on why he set his wife ablaze, Chioma’s husband (who is an only child) blamed Satan and claimed that it everything that happened was the handiwork of Satan.

However, when contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, and further revealed that the suspect had been arrested and is currently in custody.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the Command for a comprehensive investigation.

His words: “The suspect is in custody. But the unfortunate thing is that the woman died this morning. And the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide Unit for a comprehensive look.”