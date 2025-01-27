8.4 C
N/East
General Simon Assumes Command of 33 Artillery Brigade, Urges Support and Cooperation

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Brigadier General Uchechukwu Simon has taken over as the 44th Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, urging officers and soldiers to support him in his new role.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Commander Corps of Artillery, Major General Zakari Abubakar, for appointing him to the position.

During the handover ceremony at the Brigade Headquarters in Bauchi, General Simon commended the outgoing Commander, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe, for his humility and achievements during his two-year tenure.

He pledged to build on General Egbe’s accomplishments and improve the Nigerian Army.

General Egbe, in his farewell address, thanked God, the COAS, and other senior officers for their support during his command.

He also expressed appreciation to the officers and soldiers for their cooperation and urged them to support his successor.

The ceremony included the signing of handover notes, the transfer of the Brigade flag, and a farewell ceremony by the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, among others.

