‘Illegal Mining’: Ex-NYSC DG Bombs Oshiomhole, Says ‘Stop Destroying Our Reputation’

***Demands Retraction

A retired military officer, and former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major-General Johnson Olawumi (RTD), has issued a strong censure to comments credited to Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who alleged that retired military generals are behind illegal mining activities in Nigeria.

Oshiomhole had alleged, “Those involved in illegal mining are people in high places, including retired generals. These are not unknown people. They are well-known people with private armies who protect their illegal mining sites.”

The statement has drawn widespread criticism, particularly from retired officers who feel targeted by the sweeping generalization.

General Olawumi described Oshiomhole’s remarks as “harsh and offensive,” accusing the Senator of tarnishing the reputation of retired generals who have served the nation honourably.

“As a retired general who has faithfully served this country, I find Senator Oshiomhole’s comments not only reckless but a direct affront to my person and the legacy of my service. His insensitive generalization has exposed retired generals like myself to unwarranted public scorn and suspicion,” Olawumi said.

The retired general called on Oshiomhole to back his claims with specific concrete evidence or withdraw the allegations.

He said, “As a former state Governor and currently a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Oshiomole sure has his facts and evidence. Therefore, the most responsible action expected of him is to petition such individuals or retired military generals involved in illegal mining activities to the Department of State Services (DSS) or any other relevant authorities.

“His claim that efforts in the past under President Muhammadu Buhari drew no attention is not enough. He is aware that such allegations cannot be swept under the carpet under the current dispensation.

“Senator Oshiomole is an important personality whose statement carries heavy weight and trends across Nigeria and beyond. Olawumi also demanded a retraction or clarification from Oshiomhole, stressing that his words have undermined the honour and integrity of countless retired officers who have devoted their lives to the service of the nation.”

Olawumi further warned that such comments from someone of Oshiomhole’s caliber could undermine public trust in retired officers and distract from the nation’s efforts to address the menace of illegal mining.

“Oshiomhole must understand that words carry weight, especially when spoken by someone of his standing. In a country where many people base their judgement on screaming media headlines, the senator’s statement could expose the retired military generals to ridicule and dissent as they pursue their legitimate business. Loose accusations without due clarification serve no purpose other than to tarnish reputations and create unnecessary tension,” Olawumi said.

On measures to combat illegal mining activities, the general called on the Federal Government to strengthen regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms.

Specifically, he called for enforcement of severe penalties on offenders.

Additionally, the government could establish a task force comprising security agencies, environmental experts, and local community representatives to monitor and report illegal mining activities.

The statement has sparked reactions, with many urging Senator Oshiomhole to substantiate his claims or retract them.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole is yet to respond to the demands of General Olawumi and others who have taken offense at his remarks.