Enough Is Enough — Fr. Ebube Muonso Warns Kidnappers in Anambra, Confirms Arrest of Abductors of His Co-Priest (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra cleric and Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (popularly known as Ebube Muonso), has warned all the kidnappers and criminal elements in Anambra State to repent, surrender, or flee from the state to avoid incurring the wrath of God.

Fr. Ebube Muonso issued the warning while confirming the arrest of some criminal suspects who kidnapped one of his co-priests, Rev. Fr. Nonso Okoye.

According to him in a video that has gone viral on social media, the suspects demanded the sum of N300 million from him as a ransom and condition for the release of the kidnapped priest.

Fr. Ebube Muonso recalled that the incident happened when he was in the desert fasting and praying for the safety and good of Anambra State and the humanity at large, when the people contacted him and charged him the sum of N300 million for them to release Fr. Okoye.

He recounted how he appealed to the kidnappers to release the priest, as he is a messenger and servant of God, which they declined to do and even threatened to come after him later.

“But I told them that if I be a man of God, that they would all be apprehended before they would finish the ransom. And today, that prophecy has come to pass. Look at them here. More than six of them have been apprehended, to the glory of God,” he stated.

He also used the medium to issue stern warning to all kidnappers and other criminal elements operating anywhere in Anambra state to repent, surrender or leave the state entirely to avoid incurring divine wrath, emphasizing that it is no longer business as usual.

“Enough is enough!” he warned, declaring that “anybody who kidnaps again in Anambra must be apprehended. The state is hot now. While the government is doing their own part, Fr. Ebube Muonso is doing his own, and good citizens of Ndị Anambra are doing their own. So, if you don’t want to repent and surrender, you better leave Anambra state now.”

Although, Fr. Ebube Muonso did not disclose how, when and where the kidnappers were arrested or the group that arrested them, citing security reasons. His video, however, showcases the arrested suspects on handcuffs.

During interrogation, one of the suspects, recounted how the kidnap operation was carried out by the gang, and also highlighted some of the kidnap operations he has been involved in and ransom that was paid.

Watch the video below: