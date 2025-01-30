Guns, Charms, Others Recovered As Agụnechemba Bursts Another Hideout in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than fourteen (14) gụns of different brands have been recovered in the latest operation of the newly-launched security outfit in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known as Operation Udo Ga-Achi).

This was disclosed in a message that has gone viral on social media, showing the recovered guns and other incriminating items.

According to the message, the items were all recovered in the early hours of today, January 30, during a massive raid by the squad of Operation Udo Ga-Achi who invaded a notorious k!dnappers’ hideout at Enugwu-Agidi, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the State.

The viral message further revealed that the items, which were recovered at about 12:15 am, include 2 AK-47 rifles, 8 Pump Action gụns, 4 locally-made pistols, 3 packets of cartridges (101 cartridges), 4 empty magazines of AK-47 rifles, 3 cutlasses, 1 Baofeng radio, 1 motorcycle, and some charms.

It was also gathered that a member of a suspected k!dnapping syndicate, Mr. Chukwudi Tansi, was apprehended by the officers during the raid.