El-Rufai Fires Back at Bwala Amid Tinubu Government Debate

In a sharp exchange of words, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has responded to Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, following a public discussion on the Tinubu administration. El-Rufai, who was a key figure in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to social media to address what he perceived as an unwarranted critique of his stance on the current government.

El-Rufai, who served in various governmental capacities, including as a cabinet minister over two decades ago, made it clear that he had no interest in returning to government service under President Tinubu, despite widespread speculation about his potential involvement in the administration. In his response, El-Rufai criticized Bwala and other individuals who, in his view, had opportunistically aligned themselves with the current government, calling them “latter-day converts” and accusing them of lacking moral consistency.

The former governor’s comments appear to be a response to Bwala’s recent public statements, in which he pointed out the need for a more accountable and transparent government. El-Rufai was quick to defend his own record, asserting that he would have addressed any issues within the party or the government, first in private and, if necessary, publicly. He pointed to his long-standing public service record dating back to 1998 as evidence of his commitment to integrity and principled leadership.

In his post, El-Rufai also took aim at those he described as “political mercenaries,” singling out certain individuals, including Wendell Simlin and a figure he referred to as the “Kaduna pretender,” for their vocal support of the Tinubu government. He accused these individuals of defending the administration blindly in exchange for financial gain, citing their access to large sums from the security vote as a key motivator for their actions.

El-Rufai’s message also contained a personal note, where he described Bwala as a “decent person” who may need a job, distancing him from the alleged mercenaries. He reminded Bwala of the importance of placing allegiance to God and country above personal ambition or loyalty to any one individual or government.

This latest development in the ongoing discourse surrounding the Tinubu administration underscores the divisions within the APC and the broader Nigerian political landscape. El-Rufai’s fiery response is likely to stir further debate about the direction of the party and the government’s handling of its internal and external challenges.

As the conversation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether this public confrontation will affect the political fortunes of those involved or whether it will become just another chapter in Nigeria’s vibrant and often tumultuous political dialogue.