PDP National Secretary Assaulted During Attack on Party Secretariat in Abuja

By: Daure David

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. SKE Ude-Okoye, was assaulted yesterday in a brazen attack at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. The assault occurred in broad daylight, as a group of armed thugs and agitators stormed the premises, allegedly hired by political adversaries intent on undermining the party.

According to reports, the violence unfolded during a formal meeting of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), which was disrupted when the assailants attacked Ude-Okoye and caused a scene within the Secretariat. Disturbingly, security personnel present on-site reportedly failed to intervene, leaving the National Secretary and other party members vulnerable to the assault.

The attack has shocked members of the party, with many condemning the act as an attempt to destabilize the PDP at a critical time in the political landscape. In a statement issued after the incident, Ude-Okoye described the event as an unfortunate act of aggression and violence, but remained resolute in the face of adversity.

“Although I am shaken, I am not broken,” Ude-Okoye said. “This senseless violence will not deter us from our mission to build a united, prosperous, and democratic Nigeria.”

The PDP leadership has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators of the attack are brought to justice and is calling on authorities to investigate the incident thoroughly. Party members have also been urged to remain focused on the core values and ideals of the PDP, which include the fight for justice, unity, and democracy.

In his address, Ude-Okoye emphasized the importance of remaining united in the face of such challenges, calling on all PDP members to continue the struggle for a better Nigeria despite the attempts by political foes to undermine the party. He reiterated that the party’s commitment to democracy and the Nigerian people will remain steadfast.

“As we move forward, let us show the world that the PDP is a party of principle, courage, and conviction,” he added.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions across the political spectrum, with opposition parties condemning the attack while expressing solidarity with Ude-Okoye and the PDP. Security experts are now questioning the safety measures at political party offices, calling for improved protection of political figures to prevent further incidents of this nature.

As the situation continues to develop, the PDP has assured Nigerians that the party will not be intimidated and will continue its fight for a just and fair society.