Dogara's Downfall: Youths Vanguard Slams Former Speaker's Lack of Integrity

LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bogoro/Tafawa Balewa Youths Vanguard has criticized former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, describing him as a “relevance seeker” who has lost dignity and respect due to his recent controversial actions.

According to Comrade Habila Daniel, Chairman of the organization, Dogara is desperately seeking relevance and recognition from the federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dogara’s actions have been deemed unnecessary and uncalled for, with the chairman stating that he has lost his grip on political conscience and relevance.

The Vanguard also accused Dogara of being self-centered, narcissistic, and disloyal, citing his history of switching political parties and fighting with past and present governors of Bauchi State.

Specifically, the Vanguard highlighted Dogara’s betrayal of Professor Suleiman Bogoro, who supported him during his political ascent, and his alleged involvement in the 2007 Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro civil unrest.

The chairman concluded that such actions are unbecoming of a leader, particularly someone who once held the responsibility of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

