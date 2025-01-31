Building Collapse: Lawyers, Judges Trapped – NBA Seals Imo High Court Premises

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Justice Chukwudiufo Oputa Main Block of the Imo State High Court Complex New Owerri evacuated and sealed to save lives after Lawyers and staff experienced continuous vibration during Court sittings.

The NBA in Imo State chapter, in a statement signed by it’s publicity secretary, Franklin Amandi and made available to impartial observers on Friday, cautioned all legal practitioners to avoid the Court complex till further notice.

The statement read partly;

SUSPENSION OF SITTING AT THE JUSTICE ORJIAKOR BLOCK OF THE JUSTICE OPUTA HIGH COURT COMPLEX, NEW OWERRI

_Dear colleagues,_

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Owerri branch; Chief Chris Ihentuge, Esq., this morning addressed a cross section of lawyers at the Justice Oputa High Court complex, expressing serious concerns about the integrity of the Justice Orjiakor block of the complex.

According to the Chairman, it was reported that while a judge was sitting yesterday, the building was vibrating, and the Chief Registrar confirmed that report.

The Chairman decried that few weeks ago when the Governor had a media briefing, he complained about the state of the building, and the Governor confirmed having gotten the report and promised to do something about that immediately, but unfortunately nothing has been done.

The Chairman in his address stated that we cannot afford to risk our lives all in a bit to attend to our duties as lawyers and called for suspension of sittings in the said block for at least one week. Judges sitting at the said block were also accordingly informed.

The Chairman of the Bar also seized the opportunity to bitterly lament the vacancy in the office of the Chief Judge of the state for roughly three months now, despite several complaints to the state Governor.