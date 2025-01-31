PDP ‘ll Capture Power In 2027 – Gov Fitiri

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria’s North East region has vowed to capture power in the 2027 general elections.

According to Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the party will strengthen its unity and principles within the region to achieve this goal. Fintiri acknowledged that there are problems and acrimony among party members, but assured that they will work together to reconcile their differences.

The party has designed a worksheet schedule to achieve this unity, and Fintiri expressed confidence that the PDP will dominate the region.

He cited the party’s past success in winning all six states in the North East zone during presidential elections. The governor assured that the party will not stop at reconciliation, but will work towards capturing power in 2027.

Fintiri criticized the current state of the country, saying that Nigeria is “bleeding” and suffering from hunger and poor economic policies.

He called on the federal government to rethink its policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerian.

The meeting was attended by three governors, including Fintiri, and other top PDP officials, including National Party Chairman Damagum.

“We believe that it’s time for those in power to listen to reason, so they can rethink these policies that affect us all. This country belongs to all of us; we’re not conquerors. We went through an election process where some people won and others lost. If you’re running this country, you must do so with trust, love, and care, avoiding policies that cause people harm. This country doesn’t belong to the IMF or international communities.”

“We’re not stopping here by taking too much time for reconciliation; we’re already working ahead to ensure we capture power for the good people of this country in 2027.”

“He said, ‘Nigeria is bleeding, we’re suffering, there’s too much hunger, and the economic policies aren’t working. That’s why we always call on the federal government to rethink some of these economic policies that are putting hardship on Nigerians.”

“We want to demonstrate our commitment and show you how serious we are. We’re ready to work tirelessly in 2027, collaborating with our colleagues and party members nationwide, to restore the power that brings joy and happiness to Nigeria.”