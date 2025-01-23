Court Adjourns Case on Defected Rivers Lawmakers Amidst Missing Documents

By: Daure David

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt as a case challenging the legitimacy of Martin Amaewhule as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly was adjourned due to the mysterious disappearance of key documents.

The case, which questions the legality of Amaewhule’s leadership and the status of 26 other lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been delayed indefinitely after critical court documents went missing. The suit was filed by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko Jumbo, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, and Hon. Adolphus T. Orubienimigha, who argue that the defections of the lawmakers rendered their seats vacant.

The plaintiffs contend that the defection of the lawmakers to the APC was a breach of the law, and they are seeking a judicial declaration that the seats of the defected lawmakers are no longer valid. The case has been closely followed in political circles, given the high stakes involved, as the issue of lawmakers’ defections has been a contentious topic in Nigerian politics.

However, when the case resumed on Wednesday, Amaewhule’s lawyer, Ferdinand Orbih, shocked the courtroom by revealing that several key documents in support of his client’s defense were missing from the court’s file. Orbih’s request for an adjournment to trace the missing documents was unopposed by the plaintiffs, leading to the court granting the adjournment until February 17, 2025. During that session, all filed processes will be formally adopted.

The unexpected adjournment has raised eyebrows, with some speculating that the disappearance of the documents could be a strategic move to delay proceedings in what is expected to be a politically charged legal battle.

Observers have questioned whether the missing files are a deliberate attempt to buy time for the embattled Speaker and his colleagues, who face growing pressure over the legality of their defections.

The legal team representing the plaintiffs has yet to comment on the development, but the case’s next hearing is eagerly awaited as it could have significant ramifications on the political landscape of Rivers State.

As tensions continue to rise, all eyes will be on the court when proceedings resume in mid-February, hoping for clarity and a resolution to the legal dispute that has captivated both political and public attention.