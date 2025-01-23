Bureau de Change Operator Abdullahi Sulaiman Receives N22 Billion from Former Minister of Power under Buhari Administration

By: Daure David

Abdullahi Sulaiman, a prominent Bureau de Change operator, has reportedly received a staggering sum of N22 billion from the former Minister of Power during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, sparking a wave of concern and speculation across the country.

The transaction, which has attracted significant attention, is believed to be linked to a series of financial dealings involving the former minister, whose name has yet to be officially disclosed. Sources within the financial and political sectors suggest that the massive sum could be tied to alleged corruption or money laundering activities during the former minister’s tenure.

Investigations into the nature of the payment are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies and financial regulators working to trace the origin and purpose of the funds. The development has raised questions about the integrity of financial practices within the Bureau de Change industry, which has long been under scrutiny for facilitating large-scale transactions without adequate oversight.

Sulaiman, who is well-known in the Bureau de Change business, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the funds were part of a legitimate exchange operation. However, given the size of the transaction and the individuals involved, many are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

The former Minister of Power, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has yet to respond to the allegations. However, political analysts and observers have expressed concern over the potential implications of this revelation for the reputation of the previous administration, which had campaigned on the promise of fighting corruption and promoting good governance.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to be closely monitoring the situation, with officials stating that any illicit financial activities will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal actions will be taken.

As the investigation unfolds, Nigerians are watching closely, hoping for a resolution that upholds justice and ensures that such high-profile financial transactions are subject to proper scrutiny.