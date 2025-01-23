8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Bureau de Change Operator Abdullahi Sulaiman Receives N22 Billion from Former Minister of Power under Buhari Administration

N/West
Bureau de Change Operator Abdullahi Sulaiman Receives N22 Billion from Former Minister of Power under Buhari Administration
Bureau de Change Operator Abdullahi Sulaiman Receives N22 Billion from Former Minister of Power under Buhari Administration

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

Abdullahi Sulaiman, a prominent Bureau de Change operator, has reportedly received a staggering sum of N22 billion from the former Minister of Power during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, sparking a wave of concern and speculation across the country.

The transaction, which has attracted significant attention, is believed to be linked to a series of financial dealings involving the former minister, whose name has yet to be officially disclosed. Sources within the financial and political sectors suggest that the massive sum could be tied to alleged corruption or money laundering activities during the former minister’s tenure.

Investigations into the nature of the payment are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies and financial regulators working to trace the origin and purpose of the funds. The development has raised questions about the integrity of financial practices within the Bureau de Change industry, which has long been under scrutiny for facilitating large-scale transactions without adequate oversight.

READ ALSO  Amnesty International Demands Safety for Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and Her Lawyer Amidst Threats in Sokoto Trial

Sulaiman, who is well-known in the Bureau de Change business, has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the funds were part of a legitimate exchange operation. However, given the size of the transaction and the individuals involved, many are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

The former Minister of Power, who served under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has yet to respond to the allegations. However, political analysts and observers have expressed concern over the potential implications of this revelation for the reputation of the previous administration, which had campaigned on the promise of fighting corruption and promoting good governance.

READ ALSO  ICPC to arraign 3 El-Rufai’s aides,  firm over alleged N64m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to be closely monitoring the situation, with officials stating that any illicit financial activities will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate legal actions will be taken.

As the investigation unfolds, Nigerians are watching closely, hoping for a resolution that upholds justice and ensures that such high-profile financial transactions are subject to proper scrutiny.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Court Adjourns Case on Defected Rivers Lawmakers Amidst Missing Documents
Next article
Labeling indigenous spiritually practitioners in Anambra ‘idol’ worshipers amounts to cultural misstep, fallacious generalization – Odinani people fires back at Soludo

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Prices of food items crash in Kaduna

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.