Chaos at PDP Headquarters as Ousted National Secretary Disrupts BOT Meeting

By: Daure David

A dramatic confrontation unfolded at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters today as thugs, allegedly brought in by the ousted National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, clashed with party officials and disrupted the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Anyanwu’s supporters prevented Udey Okoye, the Court of Appeal-recognized National Secretary, from accessing the venue of the BOT meeting. Okoye, who has been recognized as the legitimate National Secretary following a series of legal battles, was met with resistance from the thugs, leading to a brief but intense scuffle.

Despite the chaos, the BOT members remained resolute, demanding that the meeting would not proceed until Okoye was seated as the rightful National Secretary. After a prolonged standoff, and amidst mounting pressure from party leaders, Okoye was eventually allowed to enter the meeting room.

In a decisive move, the BOT members took a firm stance against Anyanwu’s continued involvement in the party’s affairs. They suspended him from participating in any BOT functions, pending the outcome of an investigation by Tanimu Turaki (SAN), who has been tasked with investigating the ongoing National Secretary dispute.

The suspension of Anyanwu marks a significant step in the ongoing internal struggle within the PDP, signaling the BOT’s clear recognition of Okoye’s position as the rightful National Secretary. The party’s leadership has vowed to uphold the rule of law and ensure that any issues surrounding the party’s hierarchy are resolved through proper legal and constitutional channels.

This latest development comes amid ongoing tension within the party, which has been beset by internal power struggles in recent months. While the disruption at the BOT meeting was a sign of the deep divides within the PDP, the swift action by the Board members has been widely praised as a decisive moment in restoring order and unity to the party.

As the investigation by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) progresses, all eyes will remain on the PDP’s leadership to see how they navigate this tumultuous chapter and whether further conflict can be avoided in the future.

The situation remains fluid, and updates on the investigation will follow in the coming days.