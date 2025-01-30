Anambra Philanthropist, Nwokoro, Moves to Raise More Millionaires in Ebenator

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of jubilation in Ebenator, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as a philanthropist and indigene of the community, Chief Jude Mmaduabuchukwu Nwokoro, kicked off an empowerment program for the youths and women of the community, starting with his kindred, Umueke.

Tagged “Umueke Kindred Youth Empowerment: Raising Millionaires”, the event which held at the palatial home of the benefactor in Elugwu Umunnama, Ebenator, featured a raffle draw through which the winners in the male and female categories were emerged.

The winner in the male category —Mr. Elonwanne Ezeogboo —and the winner in the female category, Mrs. Philomena Odidika, smiled home with one million naira (N1,000,000) and a brand new grinding machine respectively.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the event was strictly conditioned in a way that any youth or member of the kindred who would qualify to participate in the raffle draw must not be a drug addict, a drunkard, a criminal or one who lives a wayward life. It was also gathered that anyone who wishes to partake in the raffle draw but has any of those disqualifying qualities must first desist from that character and undergo a serious rehabilitation process before qualifying to participate in subsequent editions.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, the benefactor, Chief Nwokoro, explained that the event was aimed at empowering youths and women by giving them the resources to start or expand their ventures. He emphasized that the initiative was born out of his desire to lift members of the community out of poverty and make them financially independent, beginning with his kindred, thereby contributing positively to the development of the community.

According to him, “Ebenator is a blessed community, but we need to unlock the full potential of our youths and women. With the right financial and moral support, they can become successful entrepreneurs and productive citizens. That’s the vision driving this empowerment program.”

Chief Nwokoro, a UK-based business mogul, who was represented at the event by his brother, Chief Emeka Nwokoro, further highlighted that the program was designed not just to give financial rewards but also to instill positive values among youths and discourage vices like drug addiction and alcoholism. He noted that participants must embody discipline, hard work, and a sense of responsibility to qualify for the raffle.

While commending his wife, Mrs. Chiamaka Nwokoro, who, he said has been his major pillar of support and an advocate for youth empowerment, Chief Nwokoro further revealed that she played a significant role in conceptualizing the program and ensuring its successful execution.

Continuing, he revealed that he was inspired by a recent news report he read where a young man who was arrested for kidnapping in Anambra State said his only share of a ransom was N100,000. This, Chief Nwokoro said, made him realize the urgent need to provide legitimate means of livelihood for youths, as lack of opportunities often pushes them into crime and risk their lives and those of others for worthless gains. Consequently, he resolved to use his resources to create and support platforms that would raise future millionaires and discourage the youths from engaging in crime in his community.

While expressing optimism about the potential of the initiative to reduce crime and create a ripple effect of development in Umueke, Umunnama, Ebenator and beyond, he further assured that the program would be sustained and held periodically. He revealed that another edition (Phase 2) of the event will hold on February 14, a day so special to him, his family, and friends.

The forthcoming edition, he noted, will also be extended to school children, where two secondary school students and two primary school pupils will be selected and awarded scholarships. He added that, aside these scholarships for school children, two winners will also emerge in the male and female categories, like in the edition and win one million naira and a grinding machine or its equivalent respectively.

He hinted that the winners of the prize money and empowerment tools must be individuals with skills or an existing small venture, and must invest and utilize the resources effectively for the growth of their venture. He added that those without skills or existing ventures, if they win, will first undergo training in any good skill or small business of their choice before receiving the prize or financial support, to launch that venture.

Popularly known as “Alasaka”, Chief Nwokoro, who was also recently conferred with a chieftaincy title of Agụjimgbadaaghụeze by the Traditional Ruler of Ebenator, reassured his commitment to supporting initiatives that would uplift the community and rekindle the entrepreneurial spirit among his people. He revealed his vision to extend the initiative to the village, community and local government levels and beyond in the nearest future. He further commended the Organizing Committee for the success of the event, while also urging the rekindling of the spirit of hard-work and mutual assistance for which Ndị Igbo were known from time immemorial.

On his part, the Chairman of the Occasion, Ambassador Ugochukwu Abbah, who is also the Chairman of Umunnama Progressive Union, commended the initiative and the humanitarian gestures of Chief Nwokoro, describing it as a laudable and forward-thinking program that has the potential to transform lives.

According to him, “This is not just about giving money; it’s about empowering people to create wealth and contribute to the economy. Chief Nwokoro has set a remarkable example that others should emulate.”

While giving an overview of the event, he also attested to its transparency and potential to ignite and foster a new era of industriousness and positive engagement among the youths and women of the community. He also urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunities presented to them and become role models for others in the community.

In a goodwill message, the President-General of Ebenator, Ambassador Chigozie Henry Anadi, commended Chief Jude Nwokoro for his groundbreaking initiative, describing it as a major step towards youth empowerment and community development. He noted that the program aligns with the town’s agenda to uplift at least ten youths annually, which he presented during the Ebenator Ambassadors’ September meeting in Asaba. He praised Chief Nwokoro for taking the lead and described it as a positive challenge for all wards, kindreds, and zones to follow, with a target of making fifty millionaires within the next five years.

The PG also advised the beneficiaries to see the empowerment as a deliberate investment rather than mere luck, charging them to invest the resources wisely instead of squandering them on celebrations. He challenged them to be motivated and to double their efforts to ensure that within four to five years, they should look out for someone else to empower.

He further expressed optimism that the ongoing initiative, if sustained, would revolutionize the community by lifting at least ten millionaires annually and at least fifty millionaires in the next four or five years, who would in turn raise others. He also called on other well-meaning indigenes to emulate Chief Nwokoro’s efforts to ensure that the wind of prosperity touches every kindred and every corner of Ebenator.

Ambassador Anadi concluded by declaring that Ebenator has entered a new era of progressiveness where no one is permitted to remain stagnant, even as he urged everyone to join hands in making the town greater, while also praying for God’s continued blessings upon the people and the initiative.

The winners in their separate remarks, commended the benefactor, prayed for divine replenishment, and assured to wisely utilize the resources and tool for the intended purposes.

Also present at the event was the Eldest man in Umueke kindred, Chief Godwin Odidika; the kindred Chairman, Chief IK Eluaku; the Parish Priest of St. Mathew Catholic Church, Ebenator, Rev. Fr. Francis Ositadimma Anene, among others.

Some visual tips from the event: