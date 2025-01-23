Labeling indigenous spiritually practitioners in Anambra ‘idol’ worshipers amounts to cultural misstep, fallacious generalization – Odinani people fires back at Soludo

By Chuks Eke

The Indigenous Spirituality Practitioners in Anambra state ( Ndi Odinani) have described the recent statement credited to Governor Chukwuma Soludo that they are idol worshippers as cultural misstep and fallacious generalization.

They said the statement also amounted to portraying the entire indigenous spiritually practitioners community as criminals, adding that while it is necessary and comnendable to root out criminality under the guise of any religion, singling out one belief system with applying the same scrutiny to others is an act of prejudice and injustice.

In an open Letter to Governor Soludo, a copy of which was made available to newsmen yesterday via WhatsApp, the group insisted that criminal acts committed by individuals masquerading themselves as native doctors (Dibia) should be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land, but must not lead to the demonization of Odinani as a whole.

According to the open Letter signed on their behalf by Izuorah Nnamdi, Director Lomat Global Resources Limited, entitled: “Open Letter to His Excellency, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo (CFR), Governor of Anambra State On Upholding the Constitutional Rights of Indigenous Spirituality Practitioners in Anambra State, “with the deepest sense of civic responsibility and respect, I must address my grave concerns regarding recent actions and comments from your office targeting practitioners of indigenous spirituality (Odinani), which raise fundamental questions about equity, justice, and constitutional adherence”.

“Your assertion that Anambra is a “Christian state” demands careful reconsideration. Such a declaration is historically, culturally, and constitutionally erroneous. Christianity, as an organized religion, is a relatively recent introduction to our land. The Christian missionaries first arrived in Eastern Nigeria, including Anambra, in 1857, a mere 168 years ago, during the colonial incursion. Before this period, our ancestors thrived under a robust indigenous belief system — Odinani — which shaped their worldview, governance, and ethical structure”.

“The notion that Anambra belongs to Christianity is a gross misrepresentation of history. Anambra, like other parts of Igboland, belongs first and foremost to its indigenous people, whose identity, spirituality, and customs are rooted in ancestral heritage. While Christianity has become widespread due to historical and colonial influence, it is an adopted faith, not the indigenous spirituality of the land. Therefore, Anambra cannot be designated a “Christian state” without erasing the legitimate cultural identity and spiritual sovereignty of its people”.

“Furthermore, Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended), under Section 38, unequivocally guarantees the freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the right to manifest and propagate one’s beliefs in practice and observance. It recognizes no state religion and establishes a secular framework where no religion should be elevated above others”.

“Your role as governor, entrusted with upholding the constitution, necessitates a stance of neutrality and inclusivity, ensuring that adherents of Odinani, Christianity, Islam, and other faiths are equally respected and protected under the law”

“Historically, we have also witnessed egregious abuses within Christian institutions — fraudulent miracles, exploitation of congregants, and ritualistic practices masked as deliverance services — yet these have not led to blanket condemnations of the Christian faith. Justice demands equal standards: if faith healers and spiritualists in Odinani must prove the efficacy of their practices, then pastors, prophets, and evangelists claiming miraculous cures must also be held to the same standard of proof. Truth and justice know no religious boundaries”.

Lastly, I must address the troubling remarks regarding traditional sacrifices at road junctions and water bodies. Such practices, deeply embedded in Igbo cosmology, serve specific spiritual and communal purposes. Banning them outright without providing alternative solutions reflects a dismissal of cultural practices integral to the identity of the people. Constructive dialogue with traditional custodians would yield a more harmonious and respectful approach, allowing for designated areas for cultural observances without compromising public order”.

Governor Soludo, the strength of any democracy lies in its commitment to justice, fairness, and respect for diversity. You are a beacon of intellectual leadership and innovation. I urge you to rise above religious bias, embrace your role as a father to all Ndi Anambra, and lead with a renewed commitment to cultural inclusivity and constitutional fidelity”.