BREAKING: Hours After Launch, Soludo’s Agụnechemba Records Major Breakthrough, Bursts, Destroys Kidnappers’ Dens in Anambra (Videos)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching ONYOKOMITA has it that the newly-launched security force in Anambra State, Agụnechemba (popularly known Operation Udo Ga-Achị), has bursted notorious kidnappers’ hideouts in the state.

This landmark exploit, recorded at Isiagu in Awka South Local Government Area of the state, is coming barely 24 hours after the Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, officially launched the new security apparatus as part of his administration’s move to combat crimes, and restore a lasting peace and security in the state.

According to videos of the operation, which are currently trending on social media, some of the kidnappers were also arrested by the Agụnechemba. This reporter, Izunna Okafor, also gathered from the videos that the landlords/owners of the buildings were aware that the houses were being using for such illegal operations of keeping the kidnapped victims.

READ ALSO  Family Announces Burial Date of Anambra Catholic Priest Killed by Gunmen

The videos also show the operatives demolishing the hideouts/buildings with caterpillar, in line with Governor Soludo’s declaration and relevant sections of the newly-signed Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 that any house discovered to be used as hideout by or for criminal activities will be forfeited, and demolished by the state government.

Watch the videos below:

