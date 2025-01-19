Families of Beneficiaries of JAMB Examination Sponsored by Senator Shehu Umar Buba Lament Non-Payment of Scholarship Fees

By: Daure David

The families of the Students who were beneficiaries of the JAMB examination fees sponsored by Senator Shehu Umar Buba, representing Bauchi South, have expressed their frustration over the non-payment of scholarship fees needed to commence their studies. Some Families and affected students, who had secured university admissions, are calling on the Senator to honor his commitment and pay the promised fees to allow them to begin their academic journeys.

It will be recalled that Senator Shehu Umar Buba had generously covered the cost of JAMB examination fees for a number of underprivileged students selected from Bauchi South in a bid to support their educational pursuits. This gesture was widely praised as it provided hope for many who had been struggling to meet the financial requirements of the examination.

However, despite the initial promise of further financial support for the successful candidates to enable them to commence their studies, no payment has been made. This has left many students in a state of uncertainty, as they are unable to proceed with their university education without the necessary fees for tuition and other expenses.

Parents and families of the affected students have voiced their concerns, saying that all attempts to reach out to Senator Buba or his representatives have been unsuccessful. According to several sources, there has been no clear explanation as to why the promised fees have not been disbursed, leaving the students and their families in a state of helplessness.

One concerned parent, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment at the Senator’s failure to fulfill his promise. “Our children worked hard to get admitted into universities, and now they have been left stranded. We were hopeful when the Senator promised to help, but now we are unsure of what to do next,” the parent said.

Political analysts have criticized the Senator for not prioritizing education despite his initial gesture of providing JAMB fees. They argue that while it is commendable to help individuals financially in other ways, it is crucial for elected officials to invest in the future of their constituents by ensuring access to quality education. One analyst commented, “It is disheartening to see the Senator neglecting the educational needs of these students while he continues to distribute money at his residence. A focus on sustainable development through education should be a priority.”

As of the time of writing this report, attempts to reach Senator Shehu Umar Buba or his representative for comment have been unsuccessful. His office has not provided any information regarding the delay in the payment of the scholarship fees.

The situation has left the affected students and their families with growing concerns about the Senator’s commitment to supporting their education, raising questions about the level of priority given to the future of young people in Bauchi South.