Gunmen Invade Celestial Church of Christ in Ogun State, Kill Prophet

By: Daure David

Tragedy struck in the Idiroko community of Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State on Sunday when armed assailants stormed the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), resulting in the death of a 54-year-old prophet, Yomi Adetula.

According to eyewitness reports, the gunmen, whose identities remain unknown, entered the church premises and opened fire on the Prophet alone, fatally wounding him. The attackers, who were said to be heavily armed, quickly fled the scene after the shooting, leaving the congregation in shock and panic.

The victim, Prophet Yomi Adetula, was a well-known figure in the local community and had served in the church for several years. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries before arriving.

Local residents and church members are still reeling from the violence, with many expressing disbelief that such an attack could occur in their peaceful community. “We are all devastated. He was a man of peace and had no enemies that we knew of. This is truly heartbreaking,” said one church member, who wished to remain anonymous.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, and efforts are ongoing to identify the perpetrators. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that they had deployed personnel to the area and are working closely with the church leadership to gather more information.

The attack on the Celestial Church of Christ has sent shockwaves throughout the religious community, prompting calls for increased security measures at places of worship across the state.

This tragic event raises concerns about the safety of religious institutions and their leaders, particularly in rural areas, where incidents of violence have been on the rise in recent months in Ogun State. The Ogun State government has condemned the attack and promised to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Prophet Adetula’s death has left a void in the spiritual life of the congregation and the wider community. His family, friends, and church members are now left to mourn the loss of a man who had dedicated his life to serving others.

As investigations continue, authorities urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice for Prophet Yomi Adetula.