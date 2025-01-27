Between President Tinubu and Governor Namadi of Jigawa state – By Adamu Muhd Usman

The third (3rd) American president, Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809), once said, “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only object of good government.” He also stated at one time that, “That government is the strongest of which every man feels himself a part.” So, going by these two quotes, I feel encouraged to table some appeal to his excellency the Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi (FCA), a.k.a. Dan Modi, on some matters that hang on my neck, and he is the only one in the right and better position to pursue them for the people of his state, Jigawa. If they are looked into (revisited) and addressed, they will help a large or larger part of the Jigawa populace.

There is no federal government presence in Jigawa state at this present democratic dispensation. Almost all the projects are state-owned projects that have a direct bearing on the people and are being executed by your administration. The intervention fund and empowerment program are all shared with all states in the federation and are not visible and lasting projects, but we want projects or programs that everyone or the majority in the state will benefit from in one way or the other irrespective of tribal, clan, regional, religious, or political affiliations, and even non-indigenous or non-Nigerian citizens can benefit.

Jigawa is an agrarian state with over three thousand (3,000) hectares of Fadama that can feed the nation, but it has been abandoned for over forty (40) years.

President Tinubu failed to complement the efforts of the state government in the execution of capital projects, which would have helped one or some or all of the 12 points of the agenda of Malam Umar Namadi and improved the well-being of the people of the state. I observed that the federal government abandoned the state. It takes the efforts, sagacity, experience, and wisdom of Malam and, with the help of God Almighty, to be executing some projects that the Jigawa people are benefiting from at this hard time and harsh policies of the present administration of Alhaji Ahmad Bola Tinubu.

By whatever means or ways, APC won the presidential election of 2023 in Jigawa state, and Tinubu of APC got the highest votes ahead of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of PDP. And we find it as an obligation to appeal to our state governor to struggle for the state and for reasons most especially for the promises APC or Mr. Tinubu made to Nigerians.

Now, look at the ‘Hadejia irrigation project’ or ‘Hadejia irrigation scheme,’ which has been there since 1980 under the Shagari regime, almost 44-45 years ago, and is meant to prepare over 2000 hectares of land for irrigation farming, but it has not been at an appreciable level up till now, which we hope this present administration will show and prove the difference is clear compared with the previous governments. Though, government is a continuous process. With the little capital allocation in the 2024 or 2025 budget, that area can (very) easily feed the nation if the needful is done. The Hadejia River Basin issue is something very crucial and considerable in Jigawa state, neighbouring states, and the entire nation. There are crops that Jigawa farmers plant/grow, like rice and cowpea, which can be grown 3-4 times in Jigawa with improved variety. Wheat and vegetables are grown on a large scale, especially the way people turned their attention to farming due to Jigawa state government’s environment and support, necessity and tight and complex economic situations.

Methinks the government is trying to pay lip service to issues that have direct bearing on the economy and the people of the state. I appeal to his excellency, Malam Umar, to use his vast experience, sagacity, moral values, position, and closeness to lobby President Tinubu on some of these issues bothering the state that they are supposed to be executed by the federal government, and if the governor has tabled these kinds of demands, he shouldn’t relent but keep reminding and pushing till things materialise.

This was what Dr. Sule Lamido did during his tenure of scouting, seeking, appealing, reminding, and pursuing some stuff in FG during the late Yar’adu’a and Jonathan regime most especially, such as Federal University Dutse (F.U.D.), Federal Medical Centre, and refundment of Dutse airport, which the state government (Lamido) built but struggled for the refundment from the federal government. Lamido also struggled for funding for the Hadejia irrigation project to the extent that 10 billion naira was allocated to the project, but three years later, nothing has been done. So, Malam, please keep pushing.

Another issue is the reconstruction of the Hadejia-Gamayin-Kafin Hausa-Jahun-Ajingi-Gaya-Wudil federal road. The previous administrations have tried all they could, especially during Sule Lamido’s tenure, but couldn’t yield positive results of its actualisation or reconstruction. Thank God, Jigawa governor Malam Umar and Kano governor H.E. Abba Yusuf Kabir, a.k.a. Gida-gida, are on good terms, and there is a fanatic mutual relationship and understanding between him and the Kano governor. They should join hands to make it happen since the federal road is linked to both states. This road links to even northeast states, so vice president H.E. Kashim Shetima will also play another role.

By the way, since Jigawa governor, Malam Umar Namadi also has a very excellent cordial relationship with Mr. President, Tinubu. I appeal to the Jigawa governor to lobby for the reconstruction of this federal road. This road links to many states of the northeast geopolitical zones, and it has been in bad shape for many years. In fact, this road has become a death trap, with many people losing their lives almost on a daily or weekly basis. This road leads to the town where the state varsity (Sule Lamido University Kafin-Hausa) is located.

Furthermore, the road serves as a means of transporting farm produce and livestock from rural to urban areas. The reconstruction of this road will save people from armed robbers who operate on that route. I urge the governor, Namadi, to look into this matter, as it will in no small measure help to promote educational, economic, social, and political activities in the state and beyond.

Governor Namadi should still remind Mr. President on the issue of the character commission. Let the Jigawa youths or indigenes be captured in areas of national cake. Mostly or sometimes Jigawa used to be neglected or sidelined or deprived of that gesture. It was allegedly assumed from some people in the state that the Jigawa quarters or vacancies or opportunities in federal civil service commission, federal government agencies and parastatals, etc., used to be sold or given or shared with other states. Please, your excellency, investigate, verify, and put mechanisms in place to address this allegation and do the needful. May Allah help us continue to unite, protect, increase, and promote Jigawa.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa, Jigawa state.