Fubara Shows Solidarity with Gov Bala Mohammed in Time of Grief

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, has received the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who was in Bauchi on an official visit to extend his condolences to Governor Bala over the loss of his stepmother.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Bala described Governor Fubara as a hard-working and reliable leader whose contributions to the party and governance continue to inspire confidence.

Mohammed reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and enhancing unity among its members.

Earlier speaking, Governor Fubara expressed his heartfelt sympathy to Governor Bala and his family over their loss.

Fubara also appreciated the Bauchi Governor for his unwavering support to him and other members of the PDP Governors’ Forum, commending his leadership in fostering collaboration and solidarity within the party.