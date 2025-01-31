8.4 C
Barr. Rambi Ibrahim Ayala Resigns as NNPP Chairman, Gombe State House of Assembly Minority Leader

N/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

Barrister Rambi Ibrahim Ayala has announced his resignation as the Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Gombe State, citing personal reasons for stepping down. Ayala, who also serves as the Minority Leader of the Gombe State House of Assembly, made the announcement in a statement released to the press earlier today.

In his resignation letter, Ayala thanked the members of the NNPP for their support during his tenure as state chairman and expressed his commitment to the political future of Gombe State. “It has been an honor to serve the party and the people of Gombe, and after careful consideration, I have decided that it is time for me to step aside to focus on other pressing matters,” Ayala said.

The political landscape in Gombe has seen significant shifts with the resignation of the NNPP leader. As the Minority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Ayala has played a key role in shaping legislative decisions, providing a voice for opposition members in the assembly. His departure raises questions about the future direction of the NNPP in the state, as well as its influence in the ongoing political discourse.

Political analysts have noted that Ayala’s resignation could spark a reevaluation of the NNPP’s strategies in Gombe as the party seeks new leadership. Some sources close to the party have hinted that a leadership transition may soon take place, although no official statements have been made regarding his successor.

As of now, Ayala remains the Minority Leader of the Gombe State House of Assembly, although it remains unclear how his departure from the NNPP will affect his role in the legislative body. Observers are watching closely for any developments in the coming days.

Ayala’s resignation comes at a time when political tensions in the state are mounting, with various parties gearing up for the next general election cycle. His exit may lead to further shifts in alliances and power dynamics within Gombe State politics.

The NNPP is yet to make an official statement on the matter, but sources indicate that an interim leadership structure may be put in place until a new chairman is elected.

This marks a significant development in Gombe State’s political scene, and all eyes will be on how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

