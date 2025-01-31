Ebonyi: Chairman Tricycle Operator Deny Allegation By Members, of Fixed Fare

From Nnenna Mba – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Chairman, Tricycle Operators Association, Comrade Uguru Nwabueze has denied the allegation of fixing the price of transport fare for tricycle riders in the state.

Comr. Uguru denied the allegation while addressing newsmen, Thursday, at his office in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Newspoints correspondent gathered that the current hike in transportation fare within Abakaliki metropolis has compelled most residents to resort to trekking to their offices or business places in other to cut cost.

While interacting with the tricycle operators in Abakaliki metropolis, some members who spoke on anonymity alleged that the price per destination/route for each passengers in any part of Abakaliki metropolis, was fixed by the State Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association in line with the officials policy. They said that any member caught collecting below the fixed amount by the Association shall be fined with the sum of fifty thousand Naira (#50,000,), if caught by the setup taskforce unit or loses his membership to the Association.

Meanwhile the State Chairman while reacting, denied the allegation stating that neither he nor the Association Executives ever had any agreement to control the price of transportation fare per passenger/destination, rather it’s as a result of high price of fuel.

“If you know how much you bought fuel it’s left for you to decide how much the fare will be to recover the amount spent on fuel purchased. So no anywhere either by Executive, unit or by myself as the Chairman controlling price of keke in Ebonyi state.

Uguru explained that tricycle riders popularly known as ‘Keke’, are aware of the price of fuel bought and as such, should know how much to charge a passenger to recover expenses incurred. Adding, “you know how much the spare parts cost in the market today, ordinary gear cable we were buying ₦150 before, now is ₦1500. So you’d know how much you charge your passengers that will pay you your expenses”, he said.

The Chairman equally warned that those spreading such allegations should desist stressing that they’ve never and can never discuss to control the cost of transportation in the state.

Speaking on setting up a taskforce committee to address the issue at hand, Uguru stated that members of the Tricycle Riders Association will be having their general meeting next week, to discuss major issues, adding that if the allegation persists, they will then set up a taskforce team.

He equally advised members of Tricycle Association to bear in mind that the country is going through difficulties presently owing to increase in price of things generally, not only in Ebonyi state. He urged them to work towards overcoming it, while assuring that tomorrow will be better than this.

The Chairman urged Abakaliki residents (passengers) to report any complaints to his office rather than making trouble with any tricycle rider on the road, adding “copy the number on the tarpouline so that we will know the exact person you’re having issues with then we can through the register call the person”, Uguru added.