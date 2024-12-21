Tragedy In Anambra; 12 Confirmed Dead 32 Injured While Scrambling For Christmas Rice In Okija

By Okey Maduforo Awka

At least twelve persons were confirmed dead this Saturday morning in Okija town of Ihiala local government area of Anambra state while scrambling for Christmas Rice .

It is also estimated that over thirty two persons sustained various degrees of injury in the stampede occasioned by the distribution of rice convened by a son of the town and philanthropist Chief Earnest Obiejesi aka Obi Jackson.

It was gathered that the distribution of food items has always been a tradition for the philanthropist Obiejesi most festive seasons and part of his foundation to assist his kit and kin which climaxes in a huge carnival.

However this year’s distribution has been dainted by the scores of deaths and injuries as the surging crowed ran out of the control of the organizers which led to the stampede and ultimately claiming twelve lives so far.

A son of the town who gave his name as Uchenna said;

“It is not our brother Obi Jackson that caused their death but the crowd that refused to comport themselves and the bags of rice that I saw can take care of everyone and even more people but due to the hunger in the land most people feel that the rice may not get to them and that was why this sad incident happened and it is very unfortunate” he cried.

Narrating the incident further Mrs Maria Okonkwo who was going to the venue which is the scene of the tragedy narrated that;

“,The number is too much and more people were still coming to take part in the sharing of the bags ot rice when people started shouting and the organizers where busy trying to control the crowd but there is nothing much they can do because the crowd had over powered them while some chose to carry as many bags as possible when people started falling and some of those that fell down were trampled upon by the surging crowd and that led to the death of those people ”

“I cannot say how many people that died but it could be around ten or thirteen but those that got injured are more than thirty or so and some people about six fainted ” she said.

“Efforts to get to the organizers of the event proved abortive as non of them picked their calls possibly shocked over the incident”

Reacting to the incident the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga said in a release;

“Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today 21/12/2024, that led to some persons being fatally wounded”

“Preliminary information reveals that a known Philanthropist from the Okiaja Community, on his yearly schedule shares some palliatives to the members of the community to provide succour to the less privileged. Unfortunately, before the event could start, a large number of uncontrolled persons took over the event area which resulted in a stampede”

“Though the details of the affected persons as still sketchy, Police Operatives have taken over the scene for proper investigation, please”

“Further details shall be Communicated” he said.