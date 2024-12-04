Terrorist Group, Lakurawa, Responsible For Zamfara Explosion – Police [Daily Trust]

8.4 C
Terrorist Group, Lakurawa, Responsible For Zamfara Explosion – Police

N/West
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a clergyman, Apostle Ranti Ige -Daniel, of the Royal Assembly Sanctuary, Lagos at Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State. The Lagos-based clergyman, said to be from Mopa, was abducted with three others on Thursday between Idofin and Makutu road, a few kilometres to Isanlu, the headquarters of the local government. He was said to have come to the community on Tuesday to attend to a revival crusade. SPONSOR AD He was reportedly killed on his way for a burial ceremony shortly after the end of the crusade programme at Isanlu in the evening. Group gives police 48 hours to explain death of ex-NLC boss How domestic staff aided abduction of mother, 2 sons in Kwara – NSCDC A source said the hoodlums opened fire on the pastor’s car, when he ran into their barricade around 8:30pm and they shot him dead instantly. Thereafter, the gunmen reportedly left with the three occupants of his car, including a woman, believed to be his fiancée, into the bush. A source close to the deceased family said the pastor bled to death in the hands of his abductors while being ferried into the bush with the three other occupants of his car. According to Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, who is close to the family of the deceased, Apostle Ige -Daniel and three others were going for a burial in Isanlu when the gunmen struck and killed him. He said, “Your life was snatched in a dastardly manner with three other people still in the captivity of the terrorists. I heard that the kidnappers were asking for N10 million per person.” The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him on the incident.
The Zamfara state police command has accused the newly identified terror group, Lakurawa, of being responsible for the recent explosions that rocked two villages in Dansadau district, Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

 CP Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, the state Police Commissioner, made the claim during a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

Confirming the explosion at Yar Tasha village along Dansadau road, CP Dalijan said only one person died, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident, it was gathered occurred around 8am on Wednesday after a commercial driver conveying passengers to Dansadau town ran into an explosive device suspected to be planted by the terrorists.

Dalijan said: “Yes, there was an explosion along Dansadau road this morning and it was a bomb planted under a bridge. The motorist stepped on it and and it exploded killing one person and injured three others.

“Preliminary investigations indicated that it was remnant of Lakurawa terrorists that were being pressed by the soldiers to leave Nigeria that planted the explosive. The terrorists are now trying to find their way to Birnin-Gwari forest en-route Zamfara state. They are facing serious pressure from the Nigerian security to leave the country.

“By the grace of God, we will get them and deal with them decisively. All we need from the public is useful information about the movement of these terrorists.”

Daily Trust reports that this is the second time an explosive device was planted along Dansadau road within a week.

On Sunday, a similar explosive device was planted at Mai-Gungume village along Dansadau road, killing a commercial driver.

A resident of Yar Tasha village, who doesn’t want to be named, said: “We recently conducted community work on the road and the bandits used that opportunity to plant the device at one of the spots where we filled some potholes.

“The victims were rushed to Dansadau General Hospital and nobody can ascertain whether they are dead or alive for now. Security personnel comprising soldiers and police have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

“It appears that the bandits in Zamfara state have developed a new strategy of operation especially in this Dansadau axis. This is the second time they are planting explosive devices in this area within a week.”

The resident urged the government to take “decisive measures to stop this trend otherwise travelling by road will now be difficult.”

